 If you′re worried about your eyesight, it′s not screens you need to fear | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 06.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

health

If you're worried about your eyesight, it's not screens you need to fear

Computers, tablets, phones, TVs — surely the hours spent staring at these screens are somehow affecting our eyesight. But where's the science, and can "computer glasses" really help? DW asked an expert.

Filmstill Harry Potter und der Orden des Phönix (picture-alliance/Everett Collection)

DW: What happens to our eyes when they're exposed to screens for long periods of time  whether a computer, mobile phone or tablet?

Frank Schaeffel: These three things are quite different. A computer screen usually covers a large part of your visual field, because it's big, but a phone is much smaller. When talking about myopia (short sightedness), it makes a big difference whether you're looking at a big screen or a small one, like a cell phone.

But it actually doesn't matter whether you're looking at a book or a screen. What's critical is the viewing distance. For example, if you read a book from 20 cm (12 inches) away all day, you'll probably develop myopia pretty soon.

There's a lot of speculation about the risks of being exposed to too much blue light when looking at a screen – what's your view?

The amount of blue light you're exposed to when you go outside is so much greater than anything you'll get from a computer screen.

We do have certain cells in the eye — melanopsin ganglion cells — that respond to blue light, and they influence our sleeping patterns. So if you're looking at a screen in the evening, say from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., it could affect your sleep quality.

The question is always how much blue light. Is it enough to stimulate this melanopsin system sufficiently to really affect your sleep quality? This is the only risk, I think.

Taiwanese students

Taiwanese schools have mandated study breaks to help tackle myopia among students

What about people who complain they feel tired after looking at a computer screen, or that their eyes are blurring? What's happening then?

You have to look at the viewing distance of the subject to their screen. The problem is usually that they're reading small text. And if they are at a close distance, their eyes have to work harder to accommodate.

If you're working on an Excel spreadsheet, for example, you're concentrating on a small area on the screen for a long period of time. And your eye movements are much more limited than if you were walking around outside. It'd be the same if it was a textbook.

The thing is, now that most people use computers for work, they're spending a lot more time reading in general. The screen itself is not dangerous — it's the fact that it draws your attention for many hours.

Special glasses have come onto the market promising to "eliminate eye strain" and "improve sleep" for those glued to their screens. What do you make of these products?

What I have seen in the literature is that if people wear yellow-tinted glasses in the evening, their retinas are exposed to less blue light, and their sleep quality can improve.

Professor of eye neurobiology Dr. Frank Schaeffel

Frank Schaeffel is a professor of eye neurobiology at the University of Tübingen in Germany

And I haven't tested it on my phone yet, but there's an option to change the color of the light emitted by your smartphone in the evening, so that it's less blue. But I haven't actually seen any data on its effectiveness, and the energy that comes out in the blue light is not terribly high, so I'm not sure how effective it really is.

Do you have any other suggestions for ways we can minimize the risks of damaging our eyesight?

It's important not to get locked to some fixed target for many hours. It's a good idea to change your viewing distance occasionally — look outside the window for a few minutes, get up and walk around a bit.

In Taiwanese schools, for example, it's an official rule now that the children are only allowed to read for 30 minutes at a time, with a 10-minute break in between. And they also have to go out for at least one and a half hours per day. Since these rules were applied in 2012, there's already been quite a reduction in the development of myopia in children.

Frank Schaeffel is a professor of eye neurobiology at the University of Tübingen in Germany.

  • Dangerous eye-catcher

    Halloween contact lenses: Eye-popping horror

    Dangerous eye-catcher

    Scary look, isn't it? Halloween fans can purchase horror, or "fun," lenses in stores or online. Some of them come with prescription-strength lenses, but all of them are only available in standard sizes. Human eyes, however, come in many different shapes and sizes. And if the lenses don't fit right, they can cause scratching or more severe damage.

  • Help, eye'm suffocating!

    Halloween contact lenses: Eye-popping horror

    Help, eye'm suffocating!

    With many fun lenses, the color seals your eye's pores, and the eyes don't get enough oxygen. In time, the cornea can swell up and your vision could deteriorate. Even part-time Halloween zombies should be concerned about this one.

  • No laughing matter

    Halloween contact lenses: Eye-popping horror

    No laughing matter

    Listen up, clown! Without oxygen under your lenses, a closed-off, moist environment forms. Bacteria can multiply easily there. That increases the risk of pink eye and cornea infections, so even after dropping the costume, you'll still be horrifying.

  • Here's looking at you, kid

    Halloween contact lenses: Eye-popping horror

    Here's looking at you, kid

    When a contact lens's pigment is right on the surface, bacteria can stick even better. The safer option? Lenses that sandwich the color between two layers and therefore help protect your eyes.

  • Not sharing is caring

    Halloween contact lenses: Eye-popping horror

    Not sharing is caring

    Good zombies share everything from brains to contact lenses, right? Wrong. Never swap lenses with a friend. Otherwise pathogens will travel directly from eye to eye. Even when using lenses yourself, hygiene is incredibly important. Be diligent about washing your hands before putting them in and taking them out.

  • Hands off the wheel

    Halloween contact lenses: Eye-popping horror

    Hands off the wheel

    Fun lenses are extremely dangerous while driving. Cat eyes and other horror lenses significantly reduce your field of vision and how sensitive you are to contrasts. That's why colored lenses are taboo in traffic, as many manufacturers have pointed out as well.

  • Cry your eyes out

    Halloween contact lenses: Eye-popping horror

    Cry your eyes out

    Ophthalmologists say you should only wear colored fun lenses for as short a time as possible. If you can't get them out after wearing them for too long, you can moisten them with eye drops. That should make them more flexible and easier to take out.

  • The end is here

    Halloween contact lenses: Eye-popping horror

    The end is near

    Always check your lenses' recommended maximum wear time, and once the party is over, toss 'em! That said, if you have multiple-use fun lenses and do want to save them for next year, make sure you do the following: clean with the correct fluid, use disinfectant and keep them in a sterile container. Happy Halloween!

    Author: Alexander Freund (cb)


DW recommends

Halloween contact lenses: Eye-popping horror

Snake eyes, fluorescent colors, or jet-black pupils — for Halloween, wannabe witches and make-believe monsters turn to contact lenses to complete their costume. Some can damage your eyes. (30.10.2018)  

Related content

Älterer Herr bedient ein Smartphone

Is the future of health technology already in our hands? 14.02.2019

Imagine using a smartphone to detect malaria, eye diseases and monitor drug addiction. With new technology turning smartphones into pocket clinics, it’s all on the table.

David Ryan Polgar

'Thoughtful tech' leader on how to re-align technology with human interests 07.03.2019

Can the likes of Facebook go from 'move fast and break things' to 'move thoughtfully and fix things?' A conversation with David Ryan Polgar about social media consumption, regulation and perverse financial incentives.

Spanien Barcelona Mobile World Congress

Mobile World Congress is about conversations, not devices 22.02.2019

This year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona takes place against a backdrop of tension between politics and technology. It's worth paying attention to the conversations that happen there.

Advertisement