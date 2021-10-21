Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
A smartphone refers to a cellphone that combines the functions of a regular cellphone with features of a computer.
Smartphones thus not only allow phone conversations and text messaging. They can also be used to take pictures and videos, to surf the web and play music and videos - to name just a few examples. Modern smartphones can be operated by touching the phone's screen.
Anonymized smartphone data suggests that during the first COVID-19 wave in Germany, individual risk perceptions, rather than restrictions, triggered a sharp reduction in contacts, says researcher Dirk Brockmann. But the personal response to later, more severe waves was slower than the response to government measures.