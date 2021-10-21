Visit the new DW website

Smartphone

A smartphone refers to a cellphone that combines the functions of a regular cellphone with features of a computer.

Smartphones thus not only allow phone conversations and text messaging. They can also be used to take pictures and videos, to surf the web and play music and videos - to name just a few examples. Modern smartphones can be operated by touching the phone's screen.

Tracking behavioral changes using smartphone data Ort: Berlin Bild: Dirk Brockmann.jpg Bildbeschreibung: Professor Dirk Brockmann im Gespräch mit der Deutschen Welle. Rechte: DW

Tracking behavioral changes using smartphone data 21.10.2021

Anonymized smartphone data suggests that during the first COVID-19 wave in Germany, individual risk perceptions, rather than restrictions, triggered a sharp reduction in contacts, says researcher Dirk Brockmann. But the personal response to later, more severe waves was slower than the response to government measures.

MA_77_KW_40_Still_5: Ghanaian tractor driver Hikimatu Kediri Tags: Hikimatu Kediri, Ghana, tractor, women, agriculture, The 77 Percent, Africa, youth Autor: Thomas Klein

'Hello Tractor' app makes Kenyan farmers lives easier 08.10.2021

Farmers in Kenya used to work their fields by hand. The smartphone-based 'Hello Tractor' lets farmers rent the help they need to make their work more efficient and even bring in a bigger harvest.
Wales, Monmouthshire, Monmouth. Vintage travel photography concept. Vintage travel photography concept. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY DavidxCheshire/LOOPxIMAGES DCH6413CR05

Analog photography makes a comeback 02.10.2021

Long considered obsolete, film photography is experiencing a renaissance, especially among young people. And #filmisnotdead is also a social media trend.
Ein Mann hält am 30.10.2016 in Würzburg (Bayern) das Fairphone in den Händen. Das Fairphone soll möglichst nachhaltig und unter guten Arbeitsbedingungen hergestellt werden. Viele der Rohstoffe, die für Smartphones benötigt werden, kommen aus Krisenregionen wie dem Kongo. (zu dpa-Story «Der Fluch des Reichtums im Kongo» vom 20.04.2017) Foto: Daniel Karmann/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Smartphones: Can they be truly eco-friendly? 30.09.2021

Cellphones have a huge environmental footprint. One company trying to change this is Fairphone. As they announce their latest offering, DW asks whether a no-impact smartphone is even possible.
Zwei Exemplare des «Nokia 9000 Communicator» sind am Eingang des Frankfurter Museums für Kommunikation zur Online-Ausstellung «Smartphone.25 - Erzähl mal!» in einer Vitrine ausgestellt. Am 15. August war die Geburtsstunde des ersten Smartphones, als der Communicator als erstes internetfähiges Mobiltelefon auf den Markt kam. Das Museum hatte Menschen 25 Jahre nach der Geburtsstunde des Smartphones gebeten, alte Geräte zu schicken. Um diese, die Erlebnisse der Menschen mit den Geräten und wie sich deren Nutzung geändert hat, geht es in der Schau.

Nokia's smartphone: 25 years since it changed the world 13.08.2021

The Nokia 9000 Communicator — "the office in your back pocket" — was a smartphone even before the word was invented. It has been 25 years since it revolutionized the market.
DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

What is a quantum computer, exactly? 14.06.2021

They look weird, they're outrageously cold, and they're "stupider" than your smartphone. So why are governments throwing billions at quantum computers? And is it possible for a normal person to even understand them?
ANKARA, TURKEY - MAY 11: In this illustration photo logo of TikTok is displayed on a smartphone screen in Ankara, Turkey on May 11, 2021. Rasit Aydogan / Anadolu Agency

Dutch parents sue TikTok for €1.4 billion 02.06.2021

A Dutch parents group claims that TikTok is putting children at risk with its content and is collecting too much data. They claim the Chinese smartphone app is in breach of EU law.

Semiconductor shortage giving startups a headache 26.05.2021

Demand surges during the pandemic caught chip manufacturers off guard. Car, computer and smartphone industries will get first dibs when the chip supply increases. But small startups will likely feel the squeeze longer.

Beautiful young couple with smart phones sitting in cafe, watching or reading something. Sunny spring day.

Disconnected: How phones affect our relationships 05.05.2021

Our phones keep us connected and help maintain relationships, but in some ways they drive a wedge between us, too. Phubbing, or snubbing someone in front of you in favor of your phone, has become a big problem.

Huawei suffering under US sanctions 23.02.2021

Chinese network equipment provider and smartphone manufacturer Huawei slightly increased its revenue and profits last year — despite US sanctions. The exact figures are due to be published in March.
31.01.2019, China: ©Kyodo/MAXPPP - 31/01/2019 ; Huawei Technologies Co. founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei speaks at a press conference in Shenzhen, China, on Jan. 18, 2019. (Kyodo) ==Kyodo Foto: MAXPPP |

Huawei hopes for better future 09.02.2021

Chinese company Huawei has slid from third-biggest smartphone producer to fifth within just a year. In an interview, CEO Ren Zhengfei says he hopes for a turnaround.
ARCHIV - ILLUSTRATION - Ein 17-Jähriger benutzt am 01.04.2015 in Würzburg das iPhone 6. Foto: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand /dpa (zu dpa «Studie: Smartphones setzen Kinder unter Stress» vom 01.10.2015) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

A new Bible version for the smartphone generation 21.01.2021

While interest in religion decreases, a new Bible for the digital age, with simpler words and short sentences, aims to reach young people in Germany. 
Bildearbeitungsapp Camera Editor Beauty auf Tablet DW Shift: Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test, Camera Editor Beauty Wer hat das Bild gemacht/Fotograf?: DW (App auf Tablet: Camera Editor Beauty)

Testing photo editing apps: "Camera Editor Beauty" 17.01.2021

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: "Camera Editor Beauty".

German smartphone maker focuses on fair production 15.01.2021

Can a German smartphone maker with fair and sustainable production compete with the giants? Yes, according to two brothers.

DW Shift: Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test, PicsLeap Wer hat das Bild gemacht/Fotograf?: DW (App auf Tablet: PicsLeap) Bildbeschreibung: Bildearbeitungsapp PicsLeap auf Tablet

Testing photo editing apps: PicsLeap for iOS 11.01.2021

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: PicsLeap for iOS.
Titel: DW Shift: Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test, Pro Camera Schlagworte: Edit, Bildbearbeitung, App, Filter, Optimieren, Pro Camera Wer hat das Bild gemacht/Fotograf?: DW (App auf Tablet: Pro Camera) Bildbeschreibung: Bildearbeitungsapp Pro Camera auf Tablet

Testing photo editing apps: "Pro Camera for iOS" 22.12.2020

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: "Pro Camera for iOS".
