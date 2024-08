Jörg Jelinnek | Katharina Bahn

Lithium batteries power smartphones, electric vehicles and energy storage systems. Demand for this key component in the global energy transition tripled between 2017 and 2022. Long term, the German raw materials agency Dera expects lithium demand to increase almost fivefold by 2030. However, demand has been falling sharply for months.