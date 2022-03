Best sunset view: Maiden's Tower

One of the most beautiful places to enjoy the sunset with a 360-degree panorama view over Istanbul is from the Maiden's Tower, also known as Leander Tower. It is located on an island in the middle of the Bosphorus, reachable by ferry. The 18th-century tower has served a number of functions: it was a lighthouse and then a retirement home for naval officers. Today it is mainly a selfie hotspot!