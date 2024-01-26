ICJ: Israel must act to prevent genocide in Gaza

Law and JusticeMiddle EastICJ: Israel must act to prevent genocide in GazaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoLaw and JusticeMiddle EastLucia Schulten | Gasia Ohanes01/26/2024January 26, 2024The UN's top court made the ruling in a landmark case brought forward by South Africa. It said Israel must do more to protect civilians during its military campaign in Gaza, but stopped short of calling for a cease-fire. https://p.dw.com/p/4bjieAdvertisement