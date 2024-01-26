  1. Skip to content
ICJ: Israel must act to prevent genocide in Gaza

Lucia Schulten | Gasia Ohanes
January 26, 2024

The UN's top court made the ruling in a landmark case brought forward by South Africa. It said Israel must do more to protect civilians during its military campaign in Gaza, but stopped short of calling for a cease-fire.

