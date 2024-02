Anja Scharfenorth | Ed McCambridge

Julian Assange's wife warns that the controversial whistleblower is in precarious health and could die if extradited to the US. Assange has been embroiled in treason charges for over a decade since 2010, after disclosing documents and videos detailing suspected war crimes committed by US military in Afghanistan and Iraq.