 IAAF upholds Russia′s doping suspension | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 04.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

IAAF upholds Russia's doping suspension

Track and field's world governing body has decided keep its suspension of the Russian Athletics Federation in place. The IAAF is demanding that the Russians meet two conditions before they are reinstated.

Symbolbild zum Doping Skandal im russischen Sport (picture alliance/chromorange/R. Peters)

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Council agreed at a meeting in Monaco on Tuesday to accept the recommendation of its Russia Taskforce not to reinstate the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF).

The head of the Taskforce, Rune Andersen, said that before RusAF could be brought back into the fold it must meet two conditions: First it needs to grant the Taskforce access to data from the testing of samples at a Moscow laboratory between 2011 and 2015; and second, it needs to pay the costs Taskforce's costs and those incurred in bringing or defending Russian cases at the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS).

 "I hope they'll deliver the data by the end of this year," Andersen said of the IAAF's first demand. "We have received no assurances that it will be delivered to us directly. The assurances have been given to WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) and WADA has set a deadline of December. 31. We will have to rely on receiving the data from WADA."

Read more:  Two Russians probed for hacking anti-doping agency WADA

As for the IAAF's second condition, Andersen said that while Russia has promised to pay the costs, so far, it hadn't actually paid them.

"We need to receive the money," he said.

The IAAF has maintained a tough stance on Russia from the start, being among the first sports federations to sanction Russia over doping. Unlike the IAAF, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have both reinstated Russia. However, WADA's reinstatement held the condition that Russia recognize the findings of it s report and allow WADA access to stored Russian anti-doping agency samples. Failure to provide this access by the end of the calendar year could lead to WADA reinstating its suspension of Russia.

The last Russian track and field team to formally compete at a major international event was at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing. At the 2016 Olympics, long jumper Darya Klischina was the sole Russian athlete represented, competing under a neutral flag. In most other Olympic disciplines, Russian players and teams were accommodated in greater numbers and with fewer restrictions.

A team of 19 Russians competed under a neutral flag at the 2017 World Championships, and most recently 72 were at the European Championships in Berlin this year, again in neutral colors.#

Read more:  Opinion: It's a Russian gold medal, even without the flag and anthem

pfd/msh (AP, dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Two Russians probed for hacking anti-doping agency WADA

Swiss prosecutors are investigating two Russians for a cyberattack against the World Anti-Doping Agency. The alleged spies had been expelled from the Netherlands over a separate hacking attempt. (15.09.2018)  

WADA reinstates Russia's anti-doping agency

The World Anti-Doping Agency said Russian authorities have offered access to laboratory data and samples. But the international body threatened to suspend Russia's RUSADA again if it fails to live up to its commitment. (20.09.2018)  

Opinion: IOC's deal with Russia was a setup

Russia has betrayed the sporting world in an unprecedented manner, refusing to admit guilt for a state-sponsored doping system. Now it has been pardoned by the IOC all the same. It's a sordid affair, writes Joscha Weber. (01.03.2018)  

Opinion: It's a Russian gold medal, even without the flag and anthem

The IOC tried to punish Russia for alleged state-sponsored doping by taking away its flag and anthem. But when the OARs won gold in ice hockey, the strange name and Olympic flag fooled nobody, writes DW's Chuck Penfold. (25.02.2018)  

Related content

Titel: The Day – Doping Ban Lifted 20.09.2018

The World Anti-Doping Agency has voted to lift a ban on Russia's Anti-Doping Agency. The ban was put in place after Russia was accused of state-sponsored doping and attempting to cover up drug abuse while it hosted the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. Brent Goff spoke with Hajo Seppelt, the German journalist who first broke the story about Russian doping.

WADA

WADA reinstates Russia's anti-doping agency 20.09.2018

The World Anti-Doping Agency said Russian authorities have offered access to laboratory data and samples. But the international body threatened to suspend Russia's RUSADA again if it fails to live up to its commitment.

WADA zum Russland Ausschluss Symbolbild

IAAF suspension of Russian athletics federation remains in place 26.11.2017

The IAAF has refused to lift Russia's suspension from international track and field. The athletics world governing body said Russia had still not done enough to clamp down on doping.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 