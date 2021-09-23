Visit the new DW website

Doping

The fight against illegal performance-enhancing substances has led the World Anti-Doping Agency, WADA, to develop strict rules. But some criminal athletes and doctors are always looking to remain one step ahead.

Professional cycling and track and field are among the more notorious sports for doping. The former East Germany as well as other countries associated with the Soviet Union were famous for encouraging systematic abuse of substances to ensure sporting success. In 2016, the WADA-commissioned McLaren Report outlined evidence of a system of state-sponsored doping in Russia. DW coverage related to the topic is collated below.

Barcelona, 11.09.2014 - WM 2014 - USA vs Litauen - Kyrie Irving - PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY Barcelona 11 09 2014 World Cup 2014 USA vs Lithuania Kyrie Irving PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY

Cannabis in elite sports: Performing on a high 23.09.2021

What's wrong with lighting up a joint ahead of the big game? Things aren't quite that simple when it comes to cannabis in competitive sports. The World Anti-Doping Agency is set to review its list of banned substances.

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 27: Silver medalist Duncan Scott of Team Great Britain and gold medalist Tom Dean of Team Great Britain shake hands during the medal ceremony for the Men’s 200m Freestyle Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Skin-contact doping: An athlete's nightmare 29.07.2021

From handshakes to contact sports ― athletes touch all the time. But even such brief physical contact may be enough to get you a positive doping test.
EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 19: Sha'Carri Richardson runs and celebrates in the Women's 100 Meter semifinal on day 2 of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 19, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Tokyo Olympics: How effective will doping controls be? 20.07.2021

Delayed by a year, largely without spectators and Tokyo in a state of coronavirus emergency; this Olympics will be different from those of the past. Has the past year offered athletes greater opportunities to cheat?
Athleten zeigen die olympischen Uniformen für russische Sportler. Russland präsentierte seine olympische Bekleidung für die Spiele in Tokio, auf dem keine Symbole des Landes abgebildet sein sollen. Russische Athleten werden bei den Olympischen Spielen in Tokio als Neutrale antreten, nachdem der Court of Arbitration for Sport im vergangenen Dezember Russland wegen staatlich unterstützten Dopings die Verwendung seines Namens, seiner Flagge und seiner Hymne bei allen Weltmeisterschaften für die nächsten zwei Jahre verboten hat. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Olympic Games: After doping scandal, Russian athletes take Tchaikovsky to Tokyo 15.07.2021

The Olympic Games in Tokyo will be a new experience for Russian athletes competing under a neutral flag. The country's doping scandal has cast a shadow over their preparations – and will continue to do so in Japan.
FILE - In this photo dated Nov. 7, 2019, showing Richard Freeman. The former doctor of Team Sky and British Cycling has been found to have covered up an order he placed for testosterone which was intended to help an athlete’s performance, according to a verdict handed down by Britain’s Medical Practicioners Tribunal Service Friday March 12, 2021. (Eleanor Crooks/PA FILE via AP)

Sports News Feed: Ex-British cycling doctor guilty of doping charge 05.03.2021

The former chief doctor for British Cycling and Team Sky has been found guilty of ordering a banned substance. And athletes at the Tokyo and Beijing Olympics will be given coronavirus vaccines bought from China.
MOENCHENGLADBACH, GERMANY - JANUARY 22: Florian Neuhaus (R) of Gladbach scores the opening goal during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund at Borussia-Park on January 22, 2021 in Moenchengladbach, Germany. Sporting stadiums around Germany remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Sports news feed: German Cup draw pits Dortmund against Gladbach 05.02.2021

The biggest two clubs left in the German Cup, Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Mönchengladbach, will meet in the quarterfinal following Sunday's draw. And Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana has received a one-year doping ban.

16.09.2020, Bayern, München: Der wegen Blutdoping Angeklagte Mark S.(M) steht beim Beginn des Prozess gegen ihn wegen des Verdachts des Verstoßes gegen das Arzneimittel- und Dopinggesetze mit seinen Anwälten Juri Goldstein (l) und Alexander Dann (r) zusammen. (zu Mediziner Mark S. legt in Doping-Prozess umfassendes Geständnis ab) Foto: Peter Kneffel/dpa - ACHTUNG: Der Angeklagte wurde auf Wunsch seines Anwalts gepixelt +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

German blood doping doctor sentenced to jail 15.01.2021

The first large-scale criminal trial since Germany introduced anti-doping legislation in 2015 has resulted in a prison term for a doctor from Erfurt.
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2014, file photo, a Russian skating fan holds the country's national flag over the Olympic rings before the start of the men's 10,000-meter speedskating race at Adler Arena Skating Center during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. On Monday, July 18, 2016 WADA investigator Richard McLaren confirmed claims of state-run doping in Russia. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) |

Russia Olympic ban upheld, but reduced to 2 years 17.12.2020

Russia's ban from international sporting events has been upheld, but reduced from four to two years. Russian athletes will still be permitted to compete without their flag, colors and national anthem.

24.05.2016 A technician holds a test tube with a blood sample at the Russian anti-doping laboratory in Moscow, Russia, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

US Senate passes international anti-doping bill 17.11.2020

The "Rodchenkov" bill was named after the whistleblower who revealed the Russia doping scandal in 2016. But the World Anti-Doping Agency was not happy with the US bill, claiming double standards were at play.
Sep 10, 2020; Flushing Meadows, New York, USA; Serena Williams of the United States gets treatment for her left ankle during the match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in the women's singles semifinals match on day eleven of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Sports news feed: September 14-30, 2020 05.10.2020

Serena Williams' bid for a 24th Grand Slam title suffered another blow when she was forced to withdraw from the French Open. Elsewhere, a German doctor has confessed to being involved in illegal doping practices.
ARCHIV - IAAF President Lamine Diack attends a press conference after the IAAF Council and IOC Executive Board meeting at Intercontinental Beijing Beichen Hotel in Beijing city, China, 21 August 2015. EPA/WU HONG (zu dpa «Diack tritt als Ehrenmitglied des IOC zurück» vom 11.11.2015) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Former IAAF President Lamine Diack convicted on corruption charges 16.09.2020

The former top man in world athletics will be sent to jail for his role in shielding Russian Olympic athletes suspected of doping. He was also guilty of taking bribes for Senegalese President Macky Sall's 2012 campaign.
DOHA, QATAR - SEPTEMBER 28: Christian Coleman of the United States celebrates winning gold in the Men's 100 Metres final during day two of 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 at Khalifa International Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Christian Coleman: World 100m champion suspended over missed drug test 17.06.2020

The Athletics Integrity Unit has confirmed a provisional suspension for Christian Coleman after he missed three drug tests in 12 months. The US sprinter could now miss the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
Schatten zweier Marathonläufer aus der Vogelperspektive | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Doping: How coronavirus is affecting the war against the cheats 28.05.2020

With the world paralyzed by the coronavirus, are doping cheats going undetected? Germany’s national anti-doping agency, NADA, admits it has been unable to test due to COVID-19, but insists that dopers will be caught.
IAAF President Sebastian Coe, OCTOBER 4, 2019 - Athletics : IAAF World Championships Doha 2019 at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. NOxTHIRDxPARTYxSALES. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY 113749979

Sebastian Coe on doping during coronavirus crisis: 'You will get caught' 24.04.2020

Fewer doping tests have taken place in track and field due to the coronavirus. In an exclusive interview with DW, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe sent a clear message to potential cheaters: 'You will get caught.'
epa04481689 Dr. Tamas Ajan, president of the International Weightlifting Federation attends a press conference at the Baluan Sholak sport palace during the IWF World Weightlifting Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan, 08 November 2014. EPA/IGOR KOVALENKO +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Former IWF President Ajan: 'A lot of allegations are fake news' 18.04.2020

Former International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) President Tamas Ajan speaks exclusively to DW about the allegations toward him in a documentary on doping. Ajan also revealed his version of why he resigned.
The scientist in the Laboratory of the Polish Anti-Doping Agency (POLADA) in the Institute of Sport in Warsaw, Poland, 22 February 2018. The Polish Anti-Doping Agency runs a doping control program as well as an information and educational program. PAP/Bartlomiej Zborowski POLAND OUT |

Has the coronavirus opened the door to unchecked doping? 02.04.2020

The corona pandemic has paralyzed a lot of things in life, including the battle against doping in sports. It has made drug testing almost impossible. Is this an open invitation for would-be cheaters?
