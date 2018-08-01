Hunting the leopard at the Locarno Film Festival

As they do with Cannes, Berlin and Venice, filmmakers and film fans worldwide flock to Locarno every year. In the evenings on the impressive Piazza Grande, the lovely little city in the Italian speaking region of southern Switzerland boasts spectacular open-air screenings with 8,000 spectators watching one of the world's biggest movie screens.

This year 17 films are scheduled at that central square. Nine are world premieres and thus in contention for the prestigious audience prize. Fifteen movies and documentaries from various countries compete for the Golden Leopard, the festival's top prize, whose jury is chaired by Jia Zhangke, director of the film Still Life.

With their breathtaking backdrop, outdoor screenings at the Piazza Grande are much loved by audiences

Laughter to counteract 'contemporary thunder'

From August 1-11, 2018, Artistic Director Carlo Chatrian's team presents a program that is "lighter and freer" than in past seasons. Laughter is encoraged to counteract the "contemporary thunder" that Chatrian discerns in the current state of the world. Opening the film festival is the French comedy Les Beaux Esprits by Vianney Lebasque and Liberty, the 1929 silent movie with slapstick stars Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy. The director, Leo McCarey, had a great Hollywood carreer from the 1920s to the 1950s and is the subject of a festival retrospective with an astonishing 109 films.

International highlights include Ying Liang's semi-autobiographical film A Family Tour and Kent Jones's baby-boomer drama Diane, which took the main prize at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Winning a lifetime achievement award in Locarno, Frenchman Bruno Dumont presents the world premiere of his series CoinCoin et Les Z'Inhumains (CoinCoin and the Extra Humans). The Italian Taviani brothers are honored as well, among other things with a special screening of Good Morning, Babylon.

German films in several sections

The 2018 Locarno festival features over 200 movies, documentaries and short films, including several entries from Germany. Centering on young right-wing extremists, Jan Bonny's drama Wintermärchen (A Winter's Tale) is competing in the international competition. The film was produced by Bettina Brokemper of Cologne, who is known for courageously mounting projects such as Wild, the erotic study with director Nicolette Krebitz from 2016.

Actors in 'A Winter's Tale' (from left): Lars Eidinger, Jean-Luc Bubert, Ricarda Seifried and Thomas Schubert

In the tragicomedy Was uns nicht umbringt (What Doesn't Kill Us), director Sandra Nettelbeck, famous for Mostly Martha, tells the tale of a no longer young man in crisis. Nettelbeck and her main actors Barbara Auer, Sophie Rois and August Zirner will personally present her new film at the Piazza Grande.

In her movie debut Alles ist gut (All Good), the young director Eva Trobisch illuminates the travails of a young woman trying to reorganize her life after being raped. The film has been entered in the competition section for young filmmakers.

What makes the Locarno Film Festival unique? A festival for film buffs and connoisseurs For 10 days in August, the charming city of Locarno in the Italian-speaking part of Switzerland becomes the center of the international film world. Locarno is one of the most significant film festivals in Europe - following Cannes, Berlin and Venice. Here, visitors can enjoy the unique experience of watching movies outside, such as on the Piazza Grande shown above.

What makes the Locarno Film Festival unique? Stars at the festival Though fewer in numbers than at festivals like Cannes or Venice, big-name stars do make an appearance in Locarno each year. Among the celebrities walking across the red carpet this year were US actor Adrien Brody and film icon Nastassja Kinski, both of whom received an honorary award. The Golden Leopard for best film is shared equally by the winning director and producer.

What makes the Locarno Film Festival unique? A unique outdoor film experience After the city's Grand Hotel was considered too small, the Piazza Grande became the heart of the festival in 1971. Heavy rains forced organizers back then to drill holes in the plastic chairs that had been set up for the viewers. Since summer storms are common in the region, festival regulars know to bring raincoats along.

What makes the Locarno Film Festival unique? Appreciation for film d'auteur Particularly popular at the Locarno festival are films that were directed and produced by one and the same person. Quite a few filmmakers started their career here, among them Spike Lee. When Jim Jarmusch (pictured) was invited to Locarno in 1984, he was already a famous filmmaker. His "Stranger than Paradise" won best debut film in Cannes, and was also awarded the Golden Leopard.

What makes the Locarno Film Festival unique? Locarno celebrates its 70th anniversary In its 70th anniversary year, a new location has been added to the festival - the so-called PalaCinema, a modern movie theater right next to the medieval Castello. The festival tries to attract young people from the region with a street fair. LaRotonda is particularly popular - even though it's located in the middle of a roundabout.

What makes the Locarno Film Festival unique? German film in Locarno German contributions enjoy a good reputation at the festival, with several German films usually running in both the jury and the audience competitions. Among the German filmmakers who have been awarded a Golden Leopard are Wolfgang Becker, Werner Herzog and Wim Wenders, who dressed up as a leopard himself when he received an honorary leopard in 2005.

What makes the Locarno Film Festival unique? Sweating at the cinema This year, fans are a particularly trendy accessory, including those with a festival-appropriate leopard design. Summer temperatures exceeded 35 degrees Celcius during the first half of the festival, making the fans not just stylish but also very practical.

What makes the Locarno Film Festival unique? Dolce vita in Locarno Another way of cooling down in Locarno is to jump into the Lago Maggiore or the Maggia River between screenings. The region in Switzerland is a popular destination for tourists in the summer. Author: Julia Hitz (ad)



Hollywood glamour and goodbye to Chatrian

Many say Locarno's special charm is the balance of serious art and entertainment, the glamour factor being secondary — summed up in the festival motto, "Here the films are the stars".

A Hollywood breeze does waft through the Swiss mountains, however, when US star actor and director Ethan Hawke presents his new film Blaze and when the festival recognizes American actress Meg Ryan with the Leopard Club Award for her contribution to film history. Famous examples include her starring roles in the international blockbusters When Harry Met Sally (1989), Sleepless in Seattle (1993) and You've Got Mail (1998) — all of which became cult films through her unique combination of inspired performance, beauty and irony, the festival's organizers said.

Carlo Chatrian, artistic director of the Locarno Festival since 2012, moves to Berlin in 2019

Bidding farewell this season is Carlo Chatrian, festival director since 2012. Going forward, he will co-head the Berlinale festival together with Mariette Rissenbeek from 2019, succeeding the German festival's current head, Dieter Kosslick,

Chatrian told the German Press Agency that his last season at Locarno would feature movies "concentrating on personal stories."

Following Cannes, Berlin and Venice, the Locarno festival, founded in 1946, is one of the world's most prominent forums for the art of moviemaking. On August 5, 2018, it takes an important step into the future by signing the Charter for Equality and Diversity, pledging to immediately keep count of gender ratios among film directors. Locarno is the first festival after Cannes to sign the charter.

