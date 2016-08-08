Locarno Film Festival

The Festival del Film Locarno has taken place annually in August in Locarno, Switzerland, since 1946. The film event is particularly known for its outdoor screening area at the Piazza Grande.

Numerous awards are handed out by the Film Festival Locarno, among them the prestigious "Golden Leopard" received by the best film in the international competition, the "Leopard of Honour" for particular career achievements, and the public choice award "Prix du Public UBS." The festival is known for discovering new ideas and trends, actors and directors.