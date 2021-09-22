Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Golden Leopard
The Locarno international film festival is one of the world’s leading events for motion picture arts. It has been taking place in Switzerland since 1946. The top prize is the Golden Leopard.
We look at tough topics and what happens when people are brave enough to talk about them. We meet one man who is challenging the stigma against men who are victims of domestic violence. And we hear from the founder of the Berlin Human Rights Film Festival who wants its audience to confront some harsh realities.
Compared to a lot of other film festivals, the program at Berlin's Human Rights Film Festival may seem a bit depressing or intense. But the people behind it all say informing people about humanitarian issues is about more than just talking about suffering. We hear from founder Jan Sebastian Friedrich-Rust and director Anna Ramskogler-Witt.
Braving the pandemic, the Venice Film Festival is again putting on a show of resilience as it premiers several movies that are hoped to revive the flagging film industry. Director Pedro Almodovar and Penelope Cruz teamed up again, and we'll get a glimpse at their latest collaboration.
Jewish creatives in Germany are speaking up and telling their own stories. Directors Arkadij Khaet and Sharon Ryba-Kahn are two of a growing number of young voices helping shape the conversation. We meet them at a Jewish film festival in Berlin.