Locarno International Film Festival

Golden Leopard

The Locarno international film festival is one of the world’s leading events for motion picture arts. It has been taking place in Switzerland since 1946. The top prize is the Golden Leopard.

07.12.2019 *** A Lebanese woman poses with her face painted with a red hand during a demonstration against sexual harassment, rape and domestic violence in the Lebanese capital Beirut on December 7, 2019. (Photo by Patrick BAZ / Abaad / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / ABAAD / PATRICK BAZ - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS -

World in Progress: Daring to speak up 22.09.2021

We look at tough topics and what happens when people are brave enough to talk about them. We meet one man who is challenging the stigma against men who are victims of domestic violence. And we hear from the founder of the Berlin Human Rights Film Festival who wants its audience to confront some harsh realities.
Jan Sebastian Friedrich-Rust Rechts: Anna Ramskogler-Witt Human Rights Film Festival, Berlin 21.09.2021 Fotograf: Dovile Sermokas

Interview: Tackling tricky topics at Berlin's Human Rights Film Festival 22.09.2021

Compared to a lot of other film festivals, the program at Berlin's Human Rights Film Festival may seem a bit depressing or intense. But the people behind it all say informing people about humanitarian issues is about more than just talking about suffering. We hear from founder Jan Sebastian Friedrich-Rust and director Anna Ramskogler-Witt.

French director Audrey Diwan acknowledges receiving the Golden Lion for Best Film for L'Evenement (Happening) during the closing ceremony of the 78th Venice Film Festival on September 11, 2021 at Venice Lido. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

'The Happening' takes 1st prize at 2021 Venice Film Festival 11.09.2021

Audrey Diwan's film "The Happening" (L'événement) about the fight for the right to abortion won this year's Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. Paolo Sorrentino's "The Hand of God" came in second.
Street art in Kabul, painting depicting Farkhunda Malikzada, 27-year-old woman who was publicly lynched by a mob in Kabul, on 19 March 2015. A large crowd formed in the streets around her claiming that she had burned the Quran, Farkhunda was savagely beaten and killed a mullah who falsely accused her of burning the Quran. Graffitis targets corruption and hate, Kabul has many concrete security block walls around the city, and the murals are a way of converting it with colorful messages, putting up messages that can make people think. In addition to anti-corruption, the murals depict themes of womenâs rights and education, anti-terrorism in Afghanistan. Kabul. Afghanistan. 06/08/2021 Photo by Alfred Yaghobzadeh/ABACAPRESS.COM

German artists call for support of Afghan colleagues 08.09.2021

In an open letter, prominent figures from the culture sector asked the government to pledge action. Germany's Commissioner for Culture reacted.
Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi poses at a photocall for 'Panel Internazionale sull'Afghanistan e la situazione dei registi e degli artisti Afghani' (lit.: International Panel on Afghanistan and the situation of Afghan filmmakers and artists) . 78th Venice Film Festival, Italy - 04 Sep 2021, Credit:Maria Laura Antonelli / Avalon

Afghan filmmakers at Venice Film Festival urge world support 04.09.2021

Afghan female filmmakers have warned Afghanistan is at risk of losing its cultural identity. They appealed for "humanitarian corridors," the granting of political refugee status and accommodation in Europe for Afghans.
Bianca Balti bei der Festivaleröffnung mit der Premiere des Kinofilms 'Madres paralelas / Parallel Mothers' auf der Biennale di Venezia 2021 / 78. Internationale Filmfestspiele von Venedig im Palazzo del Cinema. Venedig, 01.09.2021

78th Venice International Film Festival opens 02.09.2021

Braving the pandemic, the Venice Film Festival is again putting on a show of resilience as it premiers several movies that are hoped to revive the flagging film industry. Director Pedro Almodovar and Penelope Cruz teamed up again, and we'll get a glimpse at their latest collaboration.
French snail grower and soap maker Damien Desrocher holds a snail in his snail enclosure in Wahagnies, near Lille, France, May 11, 2021. Picture taken May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ardee Napolitano

Germany: Snails compete in Oldenburg race for head of lettuce 28.08.2021

A snail called Speedy Gonzales was the final winner of the race, taking home a head of lettuce. Trainer Rudi received a season ticket for Oldenburg's annual film festival in September.
Programmkollektiv

Young Jewish filmmakers confront life in Germany 23.08.2021

Jewish creatives in Germany are speaking up and telling their own stories. Directors Arkadij Khaet and Sharon Ryba-Kahn are two of a growing number of young voices helping shape the conversation. We meet them at a Jewish film festival in Berlin.
Menschen sitzen auf der Piazza Grande während der ehemaligen Festivalpräsidenten Luciano Giudici auf der Leinwand am Prefestival des 74. Internationalen Filmfestivals in Locarno. Das 74. Internationale Filmfestival wird am 04.08.2021 eröffnet. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Locarno Film Festival to go ahead despite COVID 03.08.2021

One of the most important film festivals alongside Cannes, Berlin and Venice is set to begin in Locarno, Switzerland. Around 8,000 visitors are expected to attend.
REHANA MARYAM NOOR: An assistant professor at a medical college, Rehana struggles to keep the harmony between work and family as she has to play all the complex roles of a teacher, doctor, sister, daughter, and mother. Her life starts to spiral out of control one quiet evening after she witnessed a student storming out of a professor’s office, crying. Impacting her deeply, Rehana gradually descends into obsession, seeking retribution, just as she receives a complaint from the school about her six-year-old daughter’s unusual behaviour... Rehana refuses to accept the madness of this society anymore, and embarks on an extraordinary journey to find justice for her student and her daughter, all the while grappling with her ego, sense of morality, and repressed anger. Image Credit : Potocol and Metro Video

Cannes: Film highlights societal sexism in Bangladesh 08.07.2021

The film, "Rehana Maryam Noor," marks Bangladesh's first official entry at the Cannes Film Festival. The movie centers on the struggle of a young teacher after she discovers an assault on a female student.
People protest against the February coup as they march in Mingalar Taung Nyunt township in Yangon, Myanmar, Saturday, July 3, 2021

Dominating delta and an unexpected kiss 06.07.2021

Struggling for oxygen in Indonesia, empty streets in Sydney, an unexpected kiss — have a look through the most dramatic photos of the day's current events.
Spike Lee

Cannes Film Festival 2021: The key issues 05.07.2021

Stars won't be kissing on the red carpet at the world's most prestigious film festival. Beyond COVID, gender parity and climate are also in the spotlight.
A stand-up comedian and his opera singer wife, have a 2 year old daughter with a surprising gift. international title: Annette original title: Annette year: 2021 genre: fiction directed by: Leos Carax cast: Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, Simon Helberg, Rebecca Dyson-Smith, Dominique Dauwe, Wim Opbrouck, Devyn McDowell, Elke Shari Van Den Broeck, Angèle, Timur Gabriel

Cannes Film Festival competition highlights 05.07.2021

It's a highly anticipated lineup, with 24 films competing for the prestigious Palme d'Or. Some works had delayed their premiere following 2020's cancellation.
13.06.2021 Zuschauer nehmen an der Preisverleihung auf dem 71. Berlinale Sommerfestival im Freiluftkino Museumsinsel teil. Aif dem großen Bildschirm ist ein Foto von Mohammad Rasoulof (Iran) zu sehen, ein Mitglied der Internationalen Jury 2021.

Berlinale awards its 2021 Golden and Silver Bears 13.06.2021

"Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn" had been revealed as the winner of the Berlin Film Festival's top award back in March, but the awards ceremony was held later due to special pandemic scheduling.

ARCHIV - Die amerikanischen Schauspielerinnen Julia Roberts (l) und Sally Field stehen am 10.02.1990 in Berlin mit zwei DDR-Grenzposten auf der Berliner Mauer am Brandenburger Tor. (zu dpa «Als es auf der Berlinale politisch wurde» vom 08.02.2017) Foto: -/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

How the Cold War shaped the Berlinale 05.06.2021

The first Berlin International Film Festival took place 70 years ago, opening on June 6, 1951. A look back at how politics impacted the event.
People pose on the red carpet of the Festival palace in Cannes as the French Riviera prepares for the 2021 edition of the Cannes Film Festival which will take place next July, in France, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Cannes competition lineup announced following COVID break 03.06.2021

After a yearlong hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic, the Cannes Film Festival is set to return in July — as a socially distanced event.
