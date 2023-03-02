  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Nigeria 2023 Election
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
Burkina Faso Ouagadougu | Filmfestspiele Fespaco | Statue Paulin Soumanou Vieyra
Image: Sophie Garcia/AP/picture alliance
SocietyBurkina Faso

Flim festival fosters hope in violence-torn Burkina Faso

Silja Fröhlich | Richard Tiene
52 minutes ago

As conflict and violence spread across the Sahel, Africa's biggest film festival, hosted in Burkina Faso, promotes fellowship in times of crisis.

https://p.dw.com/p/4O4kG

In Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou, the atmosphere is vibrant. The West African nation is hosting the 28th edition of the Ouagadougou Film and Television Festival (FESPACO).

Africa's biggest film festival, which takes place every two years, honors and promotes African filmmakers and showcases hundreds of African films in various categories.

This year's edition was officially launched by both the Prime Ministers of Burkina Faso, Apollinaire Joachimson Kyelem de Tambela, and Mali, Choguel Kokalla Maiga.

According to the organizers, inviting Mali as guest of honor to FESPACO was due to its geographical and socio-cultural proximity to Burkina Faso.

A Fespaco sign outside a venue in Ouagadougu
FESPACO invites movie lovers from Africa and beyondImage: Tim Brakemeier/dpa/picture-alliance

"[Mali] is a country with a cinematographic tradition," FESPACO advisor Guy Desire Yameogo told DW. "The choice of the country was not dictated by politics or external pressure. Mali has won the Etalon de Yennenga award three times."

Yameogo added that both countries also feel a kinship within their wider struggles. 

"At a time when both countries are going through the same problems, it seemed necessary to turn to a brother country, a friend country."

United in conflict

This year's chosen theme — "Cinema of Africa and Culture of Peace" — also reflects the tense security context in Burkina Faso and Mali.

Last month, over 70 soldiers were killed, dozens wounded and give taken hostage following an ambush on a military convoy in northern Burkina Faso. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility. Over the past seven years, violence linked to Islamist extremists in Burkina Faso has killed thousands and displaced nearly two million people. 

Burkina Faso soldiers hold portraits as they stand in front the coffins of 27 soldiers killed in an attack by Islamist militants
Burkina Faso is fighting a jihadist insurgency that has left many killed or woundedImage: Vincent Bado/REUTERS

Malian Prime Minister Choguel Maiga used his visit to Ouagadougou to address the shared security threat in the region.

"We have been through this stage, he said. "At one point, in Mali, every day villages were razed to the ground." 

"We knew very well why this was happening. The Malians stood their ground, and we ask you to stand your ground. We are sure that one day terrorism will be defeated in the Sahel."

Mali was plunged into its own security crisis in 2012 following a separatist rebellion. According to the European Commission, over 3.9 million people now require protection assistance

Burkinabe diplomat Antoine Somdah hopes that Africans can still enjoy the cultural element of the FESPACO festival amid difficult times.

"Some people wonder why we organize this kind of meeting when we have security problems, she told DW. "We must not politicise this kind of thing. It is a cultural component."

Women behind and in front of the camera

Fifteen films are up for the "Golden Stallion of Yennega" award for the best African film, chaired this year by Tunisian producer Dora Bouchoucha. 

Just as many women as mean are competing for the award. But Bouchoucha says that's not surprising in her film industry. 

A still from the film
A still from the film "Sira" directed by Burkinabe filmmaker Apolline TraoreImage: Les Films Selmon

"I'm not surprised because in this region, on this continent especially, there are many women working as filmmakers," she told DW.

"When I started, there were very few."

Sahel drama "Sira" from Burkinabe director Apolline Traore is one of the entries in the running for the top prize. The film about a young woman kidnapped by jihadists was also shown at the Berlinale film festival in Berlin, Germany earlier this month. 

For Traore, it was important to stop painting women purely as victims in the ongoing conflict. 

"[The women] are the ones in the camps," he told DW. "And they have to take their kids and then run. And that journey can be very long and difficult. How do they cope? How do they survive? And how do they keep those kids from going and getting enrolled in the terrorist groups themselves? Those women are such a big part of fighting against terrorists that we need to talk about it."

The importance of African stories

Traore's movie conveys a deep message about resilience and the place of women in the film industry. Her other message: Let African filmmakers tell African stories. 

"I think that other places in the world have kind of lost or used their stories," she said. "They don't have any more stories to tell. They're coming to get it from us now, and they're taking our stories and they're telling our stories on the surface, but not going deep inside."

"We have to stand up and and show the West that we are able to tell our own stories."

Edited by: Ineke Mules

DW - Silja Fröhlich
Silja Fröhlich Silja Fröhlich is a German-born journalist.
Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Sidi Brahim Ould Sidati, a member of the Arab Movement of Azawad, signs the ammended version of the Algerian Accord on behalf of the Coordination of Azawad Movements (CMA) on June 20, 2015 in Bamako.

Mali: Armed groups pull out of peace talks

Mali: Armed groups pull out of peace talks

The coalition of armed groups accused Mali's military government of lacking the political will to achieve peace. They gave a precondition to their return to the talks — relocating them to a neutral country.
ConflictsDecember 22, 2022
A French soldier

France agrees to pull troops from Burkina Faso

France agrees to pull troops from Burkina Faso

France has received a request from the Burkinabe military junta to withdraw its troops from the Sahel country and will do so within a month. The success of the counterterrorism operation has been limited, experts say.
PoliticsJanuary 25, 2023
Film still 'On the Adamant': A woman points to a detail in a colorful drawing while another person is standing next to her.

Berlinale 2023: Golden and Silver Bear winners

Berlinale 2023: Golden and Silver Bear winners

The Golden Bear goes to French documentary "On the Adamant" by Nicolas Philibert. Here are the Silver Bear-wining films of the Berlin International Film Festival.
FilmFebruary 25, 20238 images
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Carnival float with a dummy tank propped on a bicycle

What happened to the German military's €100 billion fund?

Politics3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A vendor displays cover of newspapers to celebrate candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu as President elect

Nigeria's election results leave country more divided

Nigeria's election results leave country more divided

Politics17 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Bao Fan

Why is China cracking down on prominent business figures?

Why is China cracking down on prominent business figures?

Human Rights22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Christian Lindner, Robert Habeck and Olaf Scholz sitting in parliament, staring straight ahead

German government fights over money

German government fights over money

Politics21 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A Bakhmut resident stands near buildings damaged by a Russian military strike

Will Russia win the battle for Bakhmut?

Will Russia win the battle for Bakhmut?

Conflicts13 hours ago02:36 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Tunisian women demonstrate against racism, holding signes reading 'We are all Africans'

Tunisia: Presidential scapegoating stokes fear and support

Tunisia: Presidential scapegoating stokes fear and support

Politics24 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Ted Deutch, American Jewish Committee CEO, in a DW interview

'Anti-semitism never just stops with the Jews'

'Anti-semitism never just stops with the Jews'

Politics13 hours ago02:53 min
More from North America

Latin America

USA Falfurrias, Texas Reportage Verschollene Migranten

Thousands of migrants have died in Southern Texas

Thousands of migrants have died in Southern Texas

Migration21 hours ago01:57 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage