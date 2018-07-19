Hungary's Viktor Orban calls for right wing union in Europe

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban decried the "undemocratic" governments of Western Europe on Saturday, as he laid out his vision for the continent ahead of European elections next year. He also called on right-wing parties across the European Union to band together.

"There is liberalism in the West, there is no democracy," said Orban, at a speech to ethnic Hungarians in Baile Tusnad, Romania.

Orban then called European Commission a "symbol of failure."

"The European Commission is going, we are coming," he said.

The Commission has referred Orban's government to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) for controversial laws punishing those giving aid to migrants, as well as for allegations of unfair treatment of refugees in Hungarian transit centers.

Orban: Europe must be defended from immigration

He called on a new model for Europe based on "Christian democracy," which he defined as "anti-immigrant, anti-multicultural and stands for the Christian family model."

"Europe's leaders are inadequate, they are unable to defend Europe from immigration."

Orban also called the EU's attitude towards Russia "primitive," and called for the end of sanctions against Moscow.

es/aw (AFP, dpa)