 Hungary′s Viktor Orban calls for right wing union in Europe

Europe

Hungary's Viktor Orban calls for right wing union in Europe

During a speech to ethnic Hungarians in Romania, Orban called for advent of "Christian democracy." He defined this ideology as "anti-immigrant" and "anti-multicultural."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban decried the "undemocratic" governments of Western Europe on Saturday, as he laid out his vision for the continent ahead of European elections next year. He also called on right-wing parties across the European Union to band together.

"There is liberalism in the West, there is no democracy," said Orban, at a speech to ethnic Hungarians in Baile Tusnad, Romania.

Orban then called European Commission a "symbol of failure."

"The European Commission is going, we are coming," he said.

The Commission has referred Orban's government to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) for controversial laws punishing those giving aid to migrants, as well as for allegations of unfair treatment of refugees in Hungarian transit centers.

Orban: Europe must be defended from immigration

He called on a new model for Europe based on "Christian democracy," which he defined as "anti-immigrant, anti-multicultural and stands for the Christian family model."

"Europe's leaders are inadequate, they are unable to defend Europe from immigration."

Orban also called the EU's attitude towards Russia "primitive," and called for the end of sanctions against Moscow.

es/aw (AFP, dpa)

DW recommends

Viktor Orban says 'Jews can feel safe' in Hungary during Israel visit

Hungary's prime minister said he would work to fight anti-Semitism during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Orban's policies and remarks have raised concerns among Hungary's Jewish community. (19.07.2018)  

European Commission refers Hungary to ECJ for defying EU asylum laws

The European Commission's legal request could lead to the EU's top court imposing financial sanctions against Hungary. Brussels has also opened a new infringement procedure against Hungary's "Stop Soros" laws. (19.07.2018)  

Emmanuel Macron replaces French ambassador to Hungary after pro-Orban comments

The French ambassador to Hungary, Eric Fournier, came under fire after the publication of pro-Orban comments. He has been replaced, although there is some confusion about the timeline. (02.07.2018)  

Hungary PM Viktor Orban: 'I would be out of a job' with Merkel's migration policy

Hungary's anti-migration PM Viktor Orban has said that if he copied Germany's migration policy he would be fired. Orban has also called for a revamped European Commission with a fresh approach to migration. (27.07.2018)  

