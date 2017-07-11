 Hungary: Viktor Orban′s ruling Fidesz party quits European People′s Party | News | DW | 18.03.2021

Hungary: Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party quits European People's Party

Hungary's ruling Fidesz party cut off ties with its center-right European sister-parties. The move follows mounting tensions between Hungary and other EU member states over concerns of rule of law in the country.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban

Hungary's party was in conflict with the European party for years

Hungary's ruling Fidesz Party, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, announced Thursday that it was leaving the European People's Party (EPP).

The announcement was tweeted by Katalin Novak, the vice president of the Fidesz-Hungarian Civic Alliance and the minister for families. She said, "it's time to say goodbye."

More to come...

kdb/rs (AP, Reuters) 

