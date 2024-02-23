Hungary signs deal to buy Swedish fighter jets, says Orban

The deal for four Saab JAS Gripen warplanes comes after the Hungarian government said it would no longer block Sweden's bid to join NATO. Orban said the deal strengthens Hungary's commitment to the military alliance.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Friday his country was buying four new Saab JAS Gripen fighter jets from Sweden.

The deal, which expands Hungary's fleet of 14 Gripen jets, comes after Hungary U-turned on its threat to bloc Sweden's accession to the NATO military alliance.

"Today, we have reached an agreement to add four aircraft to the Hungarian Defence Forces' Gripen fleet," Orban said at a joint news conference with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Budapest.

He added that the deal would boost Hungary's air defense capability and its commitment to the NATO military alliance.

As well as the jet deal, Hungary has agreed to expand a related logistics contract, Orban said.

Hungarian lawmakers to vote on NATO bid

Hungary's parliament is due to vote on Monday to formally approve Stockholm's bid to join the NATO alliance.

Sweden, along with Finland, undid decades of military neutrality by announcing plans to join NATO following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

But Sweden's bid was held up by opposition from Hungary and Turkey.

Orban, whose nationalist government has kept close economic ties with Russia, had repeatedly delayed the ratification. Hungary was irritated by Sweden criticizing Hungary regarding Orban's record on rule-of-law.

Turkey, meanwhile, held up Sweden's NATO application, accusing Stockholm of supporting what it called terrorist groups.

mm/wd (Reuters, AFP)