Hungary opposition wins Budapest mayoral race

With more than 70% of the votes counted in Sunday's Budapest mayoral election, opposition challenger Gergely Karacsony was leading incumbent Istvan Tarlos by 50.1% to 44.8%, according to preliminary results.

Tarlos, who had been in office since 2010, conceded defeat and called to congratulate his rival.

"On the national level, the result is nice, but in Budapest, there is thinking to be done," he told a news conference flanked by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. "Budapest made the decision to elect Gergely Karacsony today."

Opposition candidates were also projected to win mayoral races in around 10 of the country's 23 largest cities.

