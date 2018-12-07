 Hungarian workers protest ′slave law′ overtime rules | News | DW | 08.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Hungarian workers protest 'slave law' overtime rules

Hungarians have taken to the streets to protest against labor law changes that would allow employers to demand up to 400 hours overtime per year. The government says it needs greater worker flexibility.

Protesters, who broke through the police line, argue with police officers protecting the Parliament building during the demonstration of the Hungarian Trade Union Confederation on the Kossuth Square in Budapest (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Z. Szigetvary)

Thousands of workers demonstrated in Budapest on Saturday, objecting to a change in the labor code proposed by Prime Minister Victor Orban's right-wing Fidesz party.

A draft bill proposed by Fidesz would see a rise in the amount of overtime that employers can demand from workers, along with an extended time period for settling compensation.

Union leaders claim that the so-called "slave law" proposals underline the intention of Orban's government to increase corporate profits at the expense of workers.

Several thousand people protested in front of the Hungarian parliament building to show their opposition.

"In Hungary, we carry the largest burden on our back and, in return, we get the lowest wage in Europe," Laszlo Kordas, president of the Hungarian Trade Union Confederation, told protesters.

Low wages as leverage?

The new rules mean workers could accrue up to 400 hours of overtime instead of the current 250-hour maximum. Employers would also have three years to compensate employees with either payment or time off work, instead of the current one year.

Read more: How oligarchs captured Central Europe's media

Although employers would need workers to agree to the additional hours, unions say employers would use low wages to pressure employees into accepting. Critics also object to a proposal that overtime arrangements should be agreed with individual workers, bypassing collective bargaining arrangements.

"This process is only about the suppression of employee interests and the prioritization of the interests of employers and the powers that be," said Jozsef Szilagyi, co-chair of the Democratic League of Independent Trade Unions.

Read more: Hungary's university ban on gender studies heats up culture war

The government says greater labor flexibility is needed to satisfy investors — such as German car companies whose factories have helped drive economic growth.

Critics have speculated that German auto giants have lobbied Budapest to loosen overtime restrictions. However, the German-Hungarian Chamber of Industry and Commerce has denied that German firms have called for the changes.

Watch video 04:19
Now live
04:19 mins.

Hungary Bans Homelessness

rc/aw (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Hungary: Thousands rally for George Soros-founded Central European University

Students have marched in support of a university founded by US-Hungarian billionaire George Soros in Budapest. Central European University has said it will move abroad unless a government legal dispute is resolved. (24.11.2018)  

Hungary suspected of helping former Macedonian PM Gruevski escape

Research conducted by DW indicates that Hungary may have helped former Macedonian Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski flee a prison sentence for corruption. The move could threaten Macedonia's hopes for EU accession. (26.11.2018)  

How oligarchs captured Central Europe's media

Journalism is a dangerous job in Central Europe. Hungary and the Czech Republic have shown how three or four oligarchs can hand the government an almost total stranglehold. (23.11.2018)  

Hungary's university ban on gender studies heats up culture war

It's the most visible step by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government against "gender madness," but it's also part of a broader ideological offensive — one that takes aim at moderates in the ruling Fidesz party, too. (18.10.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Audios and videos on the topic

Hungary Bans Homelessness  

Related content

Ungarn Proteste in Budapest

Inside Europe: University forced out of Hungary 07.12.2018

The Budapest based Central European University this week said it has been forced out of Hungary and will move students and campus across the border to Vienna. It's the culmination of a long campaign by the nationalist government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban against the university's founder, Hungarian born US-based philanthropist George Soros. Kerry Skyring reports.

Mazedoenien Nicola Gruevski und Viktor Orban

Opinion: Hungary's Viktor Orban finally welcomes a 'refugee' 16.11.2018

By giving refuge to former Macedonian Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski, Orban is making a mockery of his government's position. More importantly, he's ridiculing everything the EU stands for, writes Boris Georgievski.

Ungarn Viktor Orban in Székesfehérvár

EU conservatives warn Hungary's Viktor Orban over illiberal trajectory 08.11.2018

Viktor Orban and his Fidesz party have tested the patience of some lawmakers in the conservative European People's Party. But the two men vying to lead the bloc don't agree on how to deal with their Hungarian colleagues.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 