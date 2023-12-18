  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
InnovationCameroon

How virtual reality helps cotton farmers boost yields

Eyong Blaise
December 18, 2023

In Cameroon, cotton farmers are offered training courses that use virtual reality teaching aids to help them adjust to the effects of climate change. For example, they put on VR glasses and practice pest control on virtual fields.

https://p.dw.com/p/4a9eE
Skip next section Similar stories from Cameroon

Similar stories from Cameroon

Expanding Cameroon's renewable energy systems

Expanding Cameroon's renewable energy systems

Cameroon is looking to generate reliable power from renewables to boost energy supply in cities and remote areas
Nature and EnvironmentMarch 17, 202205:33 min
Eco Africa - the Baka people of Cameroon in a rainforest

The endangered Dja rainforest

Who or what is to blame for the poor condition of the unique Dja Faunal Reserve in Cameroon?
Nature and EnvironmentJanuary 6, 202204:47 min
A photo split into three separate sections, showing three different women

German Africa Prize honors women fighting for peace

This year, the German Africa Prize recognizes the work of Cameroonian women fighting for peace and women's rights.
SocietyNovember 30, 202303:06 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Innovation from around the world

More on Innovation from around the world

Ocean as a big battery

How to use the ocean as a giant battery

There is a way to harvest energy 24/7 from our oceans, through a technology called ocean thermal energy conversion.
InnovationAugust 18, 202309:30 min
DW Global 3000 | Nachhaltige Ernährung

Vegan cheese and sausages

A number of companies have developed high-tech and natural foods that are sustainable and even taste good.
InnovationDecember 28, 202105:41 min
Two diamonds in comparison: a lab-grown one versus a natural one

Why lab-grown diamonds are better than mined ones

Why are we still mining diamonds although there are more sustainable production processes available?
InnovationMarch 5, 202108:41 min