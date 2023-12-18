How virtual reality helps cotton farmers boost yields

InnovationCameroonHow virtual reality helps cotton farmers boost yieldsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoInnovationCameroonEyong Blaise12/18/2023December 18, 2023In Cameroon, cotton farmers are offered training courses that use virtual reality teaching aids to help them adjust to the effects of climate change. For example, they put on VR glasses and practice pest control on virtual fields.https://p.dw.com/p/4a9eEAdvertisement