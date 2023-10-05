How to navigate the German Autobahn
Germany is famous the world over not just for its cars, but also for its highways. Here are some tips before you put the pedal to the metal.
The sky's the limit
The only country in the European Union without a general speed limit on many parts of its highways, Germany has an excellent network of motorways. They are generally well-maintained, inviting you to explore them. The minimum age for obtaining a learner's license with a legal guardian present in the car in Germany is 17. An unrestricted car driver's license can be obtained at age 18.
Not a Nazi invention
The A555 between Cologne and Bonn was Germany's first "intersection-free motor road." Konrad Adenauer, mayor of Cologne and subsequent West German chancellor, officially opened the first section in August 1932 — clearly negating the frequent assumption that the Autobahn was a Nazi invention, as the Nazis didn't come to power until the following year.
Bracing yourself
According to statistics by ADAC, Germany's national automobile association, German roads experienced a record 745,000 traffic jams in 2018, due to more cars on the highway and increased construction sites. The number of traffic jams haven't been quite as high since the COVID pandemic started, as many people continued to work from home.
Tailgaters
Even when you think you're soaring down the Autobahn, you may get the distinct impression it's still not fast enough. Some German drivers may drive right up behind you and try to "push" you over. They may even flash their headlights to rattle your nerves. You aren't supposed to block the "fast" lane — the aim being to only use it for passing. But pushy drivers may still try to bully you!
Smile for the camera!
Watch out for speed cameras! They are used widely in Germany, from the Autobahn to inner-city areas. The box-shaped devices are installed next to the road, and could catch you unawares. Should you be speeding, a ticket will be sent to your home, complete with a picture of you at the wheel and your license plate number. Sometimes, cars on the side of the road will record your speeding offense.
Cell phones a no-no
Holding a cell phone in your hand while driving is an absolute no-no. If caught, you could be fined and get penalty points against your driver's license. Penalties spike up if you cause an accident, and you could have your license revoked. Investing in a hands-free car kit is smarter. Penalties also apply to cyclists using their cell phones.
Make way for help
The same thing goes for not making way for emergency vehicles. Once traffic jams up, you are required to create a lane for ambulances and police to get through. If not, you block the emergency space, and you could be fined and get points against your license. The emergency lane is always between the far left and the rest of the lanes.
Be on the alert
You are also required to set up a warning signal should you break down or have an accident. This means placing an orange metal triangle on the road, donning a fluorescent jacket, both of which you must have in your car. You must also have a first-aid kit stored in your vehicle, and since February 2023, the kits must contain two surgical masks.
Driving under the influence
In Germany, there's zero alcohol tolerance for beginners, those under 21, as well as for professional drivers. There's a 0.05% blood alcohol content (BAC) limit to driving under the influence. Penalties start at a €500 ($623) fine, points against your license, license suspension, or worse depending on the alcohol level in your blood. Limits also apply to cyclists. Best bet: Don't drink and drive!
Snow tires
Snow tires are required once streets become slick with slush, ice or snow. In Germany, the rule of thumb is that this can occur anytime between October and Easter. Should you not have snow tires installed on your car and still drive on slippery streets, you could be fined and have points taken off your license. Without proper snow tires, your insurance may also not cover an accident.
A relaxed approach
To navigate both the German Autobahn and city streets, the best approach is a zen one: take your time and don't let yourself get frazzled. Besides, with an expansive train and public transportation system in the country, you might not even want to hop into your car, but board a train and put up your feet!