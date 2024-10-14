How Ethiopia's Gedeo people protect local forests

Nature and EnvironmentEthiopiaHow Ethiopia's Gedeo people protect local forestsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentEthiopiaShewangizaw Wegayehu | Wolf Gebhardt10/14/2024October 14, 2024An ethnic group in Ethiopia safeguards its forest with a traditional, community-driven approach to conservation. Cutting down trees risks social exclusion, a powerful deterrent in Gedeo society. https://p.dw.com/p/4lcPEAdvertisement