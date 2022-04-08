How Taiwo Awoniyi became Union Berlin’s unicorn

Taiwo Awoniyi's name rings out from the stands at every Union Berlin home game inside the Stadion an den Alten Försterei in Berlin's Köpernicke district. The 22,000-capacity stadium has been the Nigerian striker's home for the last two seasons, first as a Liverpool loanee and now as a permanent employee. At the Försterei, Awoniyi has scored eight of his 12 Bundesliga goals this season backed by the ferocious support of the Irons who never stop singing his name from the stands.

With this success has come the realization that he could be on his way out this summer. He has confirmed that Premier League clubs have enquired about his services with Union ready to recoup their investment for a record fee that may not be as high as the oft reported €30 million. It will still be a decent profit for the club that took him on permanently from Liverpool for a club record €6.5 million last year.

"It is a nice sum, it has to be said. For us, this would be a sale of a whole different dimension," Union's managing director Oliver Ruhnert told DAZN. It is important to understand that Union will not stand in the way of a big sale. For a club like them, every opportunity to make money from the sale of players goes a long way in helping maintain their Bundesliga status.

The rise of Awoniyi

The 24-year-old started out playing under Garba Abdulrasaq Olojo at the Unicorn Soccer Academy in Ilorin, the capital of Nigeria's Kwara State. His parents were not keen on him playing football at the beginning but eventually became convinced of his abilities. Awoniyi has referred to Olojo as the most important person in his decision to pursue football as a career, a choice that has taken him from humble beginnings.

Awoniyi is a fan favourite at the Stadion an der Alten Försterei

"When you have a kid with you, in a job you're experienced in, you'll understand how to recognize good talents. We worked hard on them because you know when you do that, they'll go far in their careers," coach Olojo told DW in a recent interview.

"He learned how to sew his boots by himself and got to the field very early with his colleagues. They bought mending tools. Those were the challenges he faced with me. His parents supported him greatly too," he said.

It was while playing with the academy that Awoniyi was noticed by U-17 selectors and was chosen to play in the Nigeria U-17 team that won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in 2013. Afterward, Awoniyi was signed by Liverpool but never made an appearance for the Reds. Due to a lack of a work permit, he was sent out on loan to Mainz 05, FSV Frankfurt, Mouscron, Gent, and NEC Nijmegen before he found a home at Mainz under Fischer, whom Awoniyi has described as a "father figure".

Fischer saw the potential in the Nigerian in his first season on loan where he scored five goals and took him on a permanent contract. He has rewarded that faith with a dozen goals so far, keeping Union in the top half of the table with an eye on a Champions League place. He also made his senior Nigeria debut in October 2021 under former coach Gernot Rohr in a match against the Central African Republic before playing at the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

"I think that now everybody knows that he's a good player, that he scores the goals. You see the statistics, they are very good. He's scoring one goal every other game. Even in European Cup, he scored. He can get more experience, international experience, and he's still very young," Rohr told DW.

Awoniyi is now a full Nigeria international

The dream of the Premier League

Awoniyi has always had his eyes on playing in the Premier League. Despite the work permit struggles, he has always kept alive his dream of playing in England. For him, the decision to stay at Union even though they were smaller than many of the other teams interested in his services last season has paid off. His work ethic and success rate have shown that he can survive in the biggest league in the world.

"The Premier League is my dream. Everyone knows that, including here in the club," he told Kicker in February. "If I lived in England, it would be easier for my wife and child, just by myself because of the language. Also, my sister and a brother live on the island."

The sojourn in Berlin has been fruitful. The return to England could be faster than he planned with Premier League clubs now on his trail. It is a matter of when his dreams will eventually become reality.

Edited by: Michael Da Silva