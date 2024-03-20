  1. Skip to content
How human-like are some robots?

Christian Pricelius
March 20, 2024

The humanoid robot Atlas from Boston Dynamics is already superior to humans in terms of motor skills. Companies such as Hanson, Unitree and Tesla are combining robots with AI. Will they soon have human capabilities and even become superior?

