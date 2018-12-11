 How Germany quietly cornered the Christmas market | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 14.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

How Germany quietly cornered the Christmas market

Scented candles. Loose leaf tea? Forget hygge. Believe it or not, Germany has been quietly commodifying coziness for centuries, says DW's Kate Ferguson.

DW's Kate Ferguson

Scented candles.  Loose leaf tea.  A single piece of chocolate placed delicately on a tiny plate.

Once upon a time, these simple pleasures were nothing more than pick-me-ups designed to take the edge off a stressful day. 

Then, a few years ago, hygge came along and they became part of a Danish-born wellness trend that took the world by storm and presented an unusual opening for anyone who'd ever dreamed of publishing a book about cushions or tea lights.

Not everyone was converted though. Hygge, the outraged maintained, isn't anything new. And the concept of well-being and coziness it evokes is certainly not exclusive to Denmark.

Germany at the forefront

They have a point. But if the commodification of coziness is what the hygge haters object to, it's worth noting that there's a far greater offender out there than the Danes.

I'm talking, of course, about the Germans. For centuries, they've been quietly marketing and exporting their own blend of hygge. In fact, they've become so good at it that you've probably jumped on the bandwagon without even knowing that the trend you're following has a name.

German hygge is called weihnachtsstimmung (pronounced vie-nachtz-shtimmung), and it's an export sensation.  Loosely translated as Christmas mood or atmosphere, it's exemplified by steaming mugs of mulled wine, hand-crafted decorations, the scent of fir tree and lots and lots of gingerbread.

German Chrsitmas market

Visiting a Chrsitmas market is a must for almost every German

Since the 14th century, Germany has been shamelessly promoting these seasonal delights in special zones known as Christmas markets. Best described as the economic nerve centers of festive cheer, they tend to be located in a town or city's central square, meaning heavy footfall is all but guaranteed.

Unlike hygge, weihnachtsstimmung has not been subjected to any form of backlash. In fact, cheap travel and the rise of globalization have caused the popularity of German-style Christmas markets to surge. These days, they can be found all over the world. From Beijing to Bangkok, the smell of roasted almonds and pine needles is prompting revelers to reach straight for their wallets.

A good deal of flexibility

In some places, like Sydney, these markets even take place in August to coincide with wintertime in the region. This seasonal adjustment shows just how well weihnachtsstimmung has been packaged as a commodity, instead of, say, a solemn preparation for the most important event in the Christian calendar.

If I haven't convinced you yet, maybe the numbers will. In 2016 — the year for which the most recent gingerbread export figures are available — Germany sent over €52 million ($59 million) worth of Christmas confectionary abroad. Well over 1,000 tons went to the United States.

Add to that the million trees that are exported annually and the 480 tons of decorations that go with them, and you get a picture of just how lucrative weihnachtsstimmung really is.

Of course the economic lesson from all of this is that if you want to commercialize coziness, you need to focus your energy on when the need is greatest: the depths of winter. And don't just turn up on the world stage and expect everyone to drop everything for you. That's not the way to sustain a business.

I'm sorry to say it, hygge. But you had your moment in the sun. Come back to me in six centuries, and we'll talk marketing over a mug of mulled wine.

Watch video 01:48
Now live
01:48 mins.

Christmas markets are booming in Berlin

DW recommends

This ought to be on your gingerbread heart

This message will remind you of Oktoberfest wherever you are.  (22.09.2017)  

Hygge - A Danish ritual

The Danes are ranked as the world's happiest people.  Hygge may have something to do with it.  Difficult to sum up in one word, "hygge" is a Danish ritual of enjoying life's pleasures. (27.12.2016)  

Berlin's Christmas markets in 360 degrees

In Berlin there are so many Christmas markets that it isn't easy to choose. That's why DW reporter Nicole Frölich have 3 tips for you! (06.12.2017)  

Bollards protect German Christmas Markets

Dresden's Striezelmarkt, which claims to be Germany's oldest, opens this Wednesday (Nov, 28) for the 584th time. As on other German Christmas Markets, here too, security is a permanent fixture. (28.11.2018)  

Christmas market in Germany begs visitors to stop coming

Thousands of visitors caused chaos as they flocked to the idyllic forest market in Velen near the Dutch border, a village of only 75 people. Some 85 million people visit Germany's Christmas markets every year. (07.12.2017)  

An Indian's first German Christmas market

Winter marks the start of a magical time of Christmas markets in Germany. The festive bazaars attract millions of people, including DW's Eesha Kheny who visited Cologne for her very first Christmas market experience. (28.11.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Christmas markets are booming in Berlin  

Related content

Polen Gas Hafen Swinoujscie Schiff

US trumps Russian gas as Poland eyes Gazprom exit 23.10.2018

Poland is replacing its Russian gas with imports from the US and Norway. The move could help cement US military security promises, but what price is Warsaw willing to pay as Berlin goes ahead with its Russian gas plans?

Weihnachtsmarkt in Nürnberg

Nuremberg Christmas market beefs up security for opening 22.11.2017

One year after the Berlin Christmas market terror attack, market organizers in Germany have security at the forefront of their minds. In Nuremberg, will roaming police forces drive visitors away from the mulled wine?

Stand am Alternativen Weihnachtsmarkt Super Weihnachtsmarkt in Köln

Living Planet: Eco Christmas market 22.12.2016

Germany is famous for its Christmas markets, with their coziness, glitz and seasonal treats. But is there a more eco-conscious alternative to such consumer indulgence? We perused the fair trade, locally-sourced and upcycled fare on offer at a sustainable Christmas market in Cologne.

Advertisement
French Rafale fighter airplane performing at the Paris Air Show (picture-alliance/dpa/Yoan Valat)

Indian court rejects probe into French jet deal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has faced accusations of corruption allegations over the deal. 

Indian airlines struggle in a turbulent aviation market  