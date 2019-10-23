 How Germany contributed to creating the Van Gogh myth | Arts | DW | 23.10.2019

Arts

How Germany contributed to creating the Van Gogh myth

A new Vincent van Gogh exhibition in Frankfurt shows how German galleries, museums, private collectors and art critics birthed the legend of the "father of modern art."

  • Vincent van Gogh: Fishing Boats on the Beach at Les Saintes-Maries-de-la-Mer, 1888 (Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam (Vincent van Gogh Foundation))

    A selection from 'Making van Gogh: A German Love Story'

    Vincent van Gogh: Fishing Boats on the Beach at Les Saintes-Maries-de-la-Mer, 1888

    A series of sailboats on the shore, with more of them sailing in the distance, create perfect diagonal lines in Van Gogh's painting from 1888. Now regarded as one of the most famous artists ever, the Dutch artist didn't experience success during his lifetime. His work was revealed to the world after he died.

  • Vincent van Gogh: Willows at Sunset, 1888 (Kröller-Müller Museum, Otterlo, Niederlande)

    A selection from 'Making van Gogh: A German Love Story'

    Vincent van Gogh: Willows at Sunset, 1888

    Vincent van Gogh painted many pictures with a strong sun blazing in the background, such as here. That was innovative at the time, because until then painters would only depict sunlight indirectly. Van Gogh saw the sun as a symbol of life and hope. That inspired German Expressionist painters such as Erich Heckel, Max Pechstein and Otto Dix.

  • Otto Dix: Sunrise, 1913 (Städtische Galerie Dresden – Kunstsammlung Museen der Stadt Dresden Foto: Herbert Boswank)

    A selection from 'Making van Gogh: A German Love Story'

    Otto Dix: Sunrise, 1913

    In this early work by German artist Otto Dix (1891-1969), the sun rises over a snow-covered field. The 1913 painting, included in the exhibition "Making Van Gogh: A German Love Story" in Frankfurt's Städel Museum, shows how Van Gogh influenced German artists as the "painter of the sun."

  • Vincent van Gogh: Self-Portrait, 1887 (Imago/Cinema Publishers Collection)

    A selection from 'Making van Gogh: A German Love Story'

    Vincent van Gogh: Self-Portrait, 1887

    Lacking the money to pay for models, the artist often portrayed himself, here with short strokes and dabs of paint. These self-portraits contributed to Van Gogh's image as a misunderstood, suffering artist — the tragic hero who sacrificed himself for his art. This legend also inspired many other artists.

  • Peter August Böckstiegel: Self-Portrait, 1913 (Peter-August-Böckstiegel-Stiftung, Werther (Westf.))

    A selection from 'Making van Gogh: A German Love Story'

    Peter August Böckstiegel: Self-Portrait, 1913

    In 1913, Peter August Böckstiegel (1889-1951) painted this portrait of himself with his head enigmatically outstretched, his eyes looking down at something outside of the picture. The German Expressionist painter appears to have been inspired by his role model, Vincent van Gogh. He also paid tribute to the myth of the suffering artist.

  • Vincent van Gogh: Augustine Roulin, 1889 (Stedelijk Museum Amsterdam)

    A selection from 'Making van Gogh: A German Love Story'

    Vincent van Gogh: Augustine Roulin, 1889

    Farmers' hard work and simple countryside life fascinated Van Gogh and inspired many of his paintings, including this portrait of Augustine Roulin, the wife of his postman in the region of Arles, in the south of France. Van Gogh wanted to set up an artists' colony there, but his project failed to get off the ground.

  • Paula Modersohn-Becker: Old Woman from Almshouse with Glass Ball and Poppy Flowers, 1907 (Museen Böttcherstraße)

    A selection from 'Making van Gogh: A German Love Story'

    Paula Modersohn-Becker: Old Woman from Almshouse with Glass Ball and Poppy Flowers, 1907

    Van Gogh's paintings of farmers and country life inspired a number of artists. The influence of Van Gogh's "Augustine Roulin" on this work by Paula Modersohn-Becker (1876-1907) is notable. Even though the German Expressionist developed her own style, her early career was influenced by the Post-Impressionism that Van Gogh pioneered.

  • Vincent van Gogh: Farmhouse in Provence, 1888 (National Gallery of Art, Washington, Ailsa Mellon Bruce Collection, 1970.17.34)

    A selection from 'Making van Gogh: A German Love Story'

    Vincent van Gogh: Farmhouse in Provence, 1888

    The exhibition at the Städel Museum in Frankfurt shows that Vincent van Gogh was in search of the ideal style of painting. He went through a range of styles and was constantly questioning whether a painting should be flat or vividly structured and dynamic. Germany developed an early passion for the Dutch artist which, as this latest retrospective show, has continued to the current day.

    Author: Stefan Dege (eg)


The legend of Vincent van Gogh has always sold well. This is particularly true of Germany, where the myth of the brilliant, reclusive Dutchman gathered steam soon after his suicide as a 37-year-old in 1890. His vivid, post-impressionistic painting style and bold compositions and motifs developed a devoted following in Germany and influenced a generation of artists including the Die Brücke and Blaue Reiter painters.

The posthumous curating of the legend of the self-taught Van Gogh, who barely sold a painting during his lifetime, is the subject of a new exhibition at Städel Museum in Frankfurt am Main titled "Making Van Gogh: A German Love Story." It especially explores the integral role of gallery owners, museums, private collectors and critics in creating the myth of Van Gogh as the "father of modern art" in Germany.

Read more2 previously unknown Van Gogh drawings discovered 

Indeed, the once-obscure artist was heralded in Germany long before most other countries, and by 1914 around 150 works by Van Gogh were already held in private and public German collections. Many are among the 120 paintings and works featured in the "Making Van Gogh" show, and are flanked by the works of his admirers, imitators, forgers and critics including Max Beckmann, Ernst Ludwig Kirchner, Alexei Jawlensky, Gabriele Münter and Paula Modersohn-Becker.

Watch video 03:20

Immersed in the Works of Van Gogh

Modernist pioneer

The result is a certain crowd puller, with museum director Philipp Demandt calling "Making Van Gogh" the "most elaborate Städel show of all time." Having revealed that several million euros were raised by friends and sponsors of the museum for the show, Demandt opined that "without Van Gogh, the history of modernism in Germany would have been completely different."

Read moreGun allegedly used in Van Gogh's death sold at auction

One architect of Van Gogh's relatively early success in Germany was undoubtedly the wife of younger brother and patron Theo, Johanna van Gogh-Bonge, who edited and published the painter's letters and sold his unknown works to German art dealers. Indeed, before the First World War, Van Gogh's paintings had appeared in almost 120 exhibitions in Germany, while his presence in the Cologne Sonderbund exhibition in 1912 is said to have consolidated the Dutch master's growing reputation as a pioneer of modernism.

A self-portrait of Van Gogh backdropped by flowers (Sammlung Emil Bührle, Zürich)

Van Gogh's "Self-portrait for Gauguin" from 1888 is on show at Städel

Big in Germany

The Städel show also addresses the special role that German gallery owners and private collectors played in birthing the Van Gogh legend in the early 20th century, in addition to art critics like Julius Meier-Graefe, who portrayed Van Gogh as a tortured artist veering between madness and genius in his novel Vincent (1921).

Portrait of Doctor Gachet by Vincent van Gogh (picture-alliance/dpa/Christies)

Portrait of Doctor Gachet

As German collectors like the industrialist Karl Ernst Osthaus purchased works by the Dutchman, public museums soon followed — despite protests by artists, including in Bremen, against the supposed supremacy of French impressionism in German museum collections. Van Gogh's triumph in Germany was unstoppable it seemed. While his peculiar style evoked some criticism, his works, as the curators emphasize, soon made others euphoric.

The retrospective in Frankfurt also evokes the dark period when the Nazis labelled Van Gogh's work "degenerate," with paintings such as Portrait of Doctor Gachet, acquired by Städel in 1911 after it was initially sold by Johanna van Gogh-Bonge, having been confiscated in 1937.

The blank picture frame of the painting at the show evokes a bleak chapter of German art history. A podcast titled Finding van Gogh accompanies the exhibition and tells the story of the now-vanished masterwork that in 1990 became the most expensive artwork ever sold.

"Making Van Gogh: A German Love Story" runs October 23 to February 16, 2020 at Städel Museum, Frankfurt am Main.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier, Kate Müser


