Vincent van Gogh

Vincent van Gogh (1853-1890) was a representative of Dutch Post-Impressionism. He produced more than 2,100 artworks in his short career, including 860 oil paintings.

As a young man, Vincent van Gogh worked for art dealers in The Hague, London and Paris where he discovered the work of French Impressionists. During his stay in Arles, van Gogh developed his highly expressive and recognizable style using bright colors and broad brushstrokes. His works include portraits, self-portraits, still lifes and landscapes. Among his most famous paintings is his series "Sunflowers." Tragically, van Gogh, who frequently suffered from poverty, mental illness and solitude, remained largely unnoticed by the art world until he committed suicide at age 37, to be later discovered by the German Impressionists and Fauvism artists. He is often seen as a misunderstood genius.

16.9.2021, Amsterdam**** A cameraman takes pictures of Study for Worn Out, a drawing by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh, dated Nov. 1882, on public display for the first time at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

'New' Van Gogh drawing unveiled in Amsterdam 16.09.2021

"What a fine sight an old working man makes," wrote Vincent van Gogh to his brother Theo about the subject of the newly discovered sketch. The previously unknown work is named "Study for 'Worn Out.'"
Two employees put on display a painting titled Scene de rue a Montmartre (Impasse des deux freres et le moulin ‡ Poivre), 1887 by Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh, at the Sotheby's auction house in Paris on February 24, 2021. - The painting will be auctionned on March 25, 2021 at the Sotheby's auction house in Paris. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION

Van Gogh 'Street Scene in Montmartre' sells for over €13m 25.03.2021

Sotheby's has said the sale price for "Street Scene in Montmartre," long out of the public eye, was a record for the artist in France. The sale of the painting was the highlight of an auction of 33 works.
French screenwriter Jean-Claude Carrier accepts his Honorary Oscar during the 2014 Governors Awards on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Jean-Claude Carriere, 'Tin Drum' screenwriter, dies at 89 09.02.2021

Over the past six decades, the Oscar-winning French screenwriter worked with the world's top filmmakers, including Luis Bunuel.

15.06.2020, Frankreich, Paris: Ein Auktionator hält einen Brief mit Handschuhen in den Händen, den der niederländische Maler Vincent Van Gogh und der französische Maler Paul Gauguin gemeinsam verfasst haben. Die Dokumente sollen morgen im Auktionshaus Drouot versteigert werden. Foto: Christophe Archambault/AFP/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Auction house sells Vincent Van Gogh, Paul Gauguin brothel visit letter 16.06.2020

The two famous artists sent the letter while painting together in southern France. The letter is "exceptional," said the auction house Drouot.
Exterior view of the Singer Museum in Laren, Netherlands, Monday March 30, 2020. Police are investigating a break-in at a Dutch art museum that is currently closed because of restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, the museum and police said Monday. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) |

Van Gogh painting stolen from Dutch museum during coronavirus lockdown 30.03.2020

The Singer Laren museum near Amsterdam had closed its doors earlier in March as part of nationwide restrictions because of coronavirus. Thieves have broken in and stolen a work by Vincent van Gogh.
Vincent van Gogh - Self-Portrait 1887 Painting current location, Art Institute of Chicago Unknown PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY 1003_566THA Vincent van Gogh Self Portrait 1887 Painting Current Location Art Institute of Chicago Unknown PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY 1003_566THA

How Germany contributed to creating the Van Gogh myth 23.10.2019

A new Vincent van Gogh exhibition in Frankfurt shows how German galleries, museums, private collectors and art critics birthed the legend of the "father of modern art."
English: A self-portrait by Vincent van Gogh with a bandaged ear. On display in the Courtauld Gallery. Date 1889 Place of creation France Quelle: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:VanGogh-self-portrait-with_bandaged_ear.jpg

A selection from 'Making van Gogh: A German Love Story' 23.10.2019

The Frankfurt Städel Museum features works by the iconic Dutch painter alongside paintings by Germans who were inspired by his work.

19.06.2019, Vente aux enchères à Drouot du pistolet qui aurait servi au suicide du peintre Vincent Van Gogh, le revolver Lefaucheux a ete retrouve pres du champ ou le peintre a été retrouvé blessé avant de mourir quelques jours plus tard suite à sa blessure. Paris, le 19/06/2019 Photos Mousse/MAXPPP The revolver which Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh supposedly used to kill himself is presented to the press at Drouot auction house in Paris, France, 17 June 2019. Considered by some as the art world's most famous weapon, the 7mm pocket revolver will be put up for sale by Auction Art at the Drouot auction center on 19 June 2019. Foto: Mousse/MAXPPP/dpa |

Gun allegedly used in Van Gogh's death sold at auction 19.06.2019

A gun dubbed "the most famous weapon in the history of art" went under the hammer at an auction in Paris. Some criticized the sale of the gun, saying it was a "commercialization" of Van Gogh's death.
HANDOUT - 29.11.2018, Niederlande, Amsterdam: Ein Foto zeigt den 15-jährigen Theo van Gogh, den Bruder des Malers Vincent. Das Bild wurde zunächst für Vincent van Gogh gehalten. Eine Untersuchung des Van Gogh-Museum Amsterdam und Gesichtsanalysen von Forschern bestätigten nun aber, dass Bruder Theo abgebildet ist. (zu dpa Van Gogh-Museum: Foto zeigt Bruder Theo und nicht Maler Vincent vom 29.11.2018) Foto: Heleen Van Driel/Van Gogh Museum Amsterdam/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Famous Vincent Van Gogh photo actually of his brother, Theo 29.11.2018

While pictures by Van Gogh are instantly recognizable, pictures of him are apparently less clear-cut. A famous photo thought to show the shy impressionist artist known for "The Starry Night" actually isn't of him.

AT ETERNITY’S GATE by JULIAN SCHNABEL with Willem Dafoe, Rupert Friend, Oscar Isaac, Mads Mikkelsen, Mathieu Amalric, Emmanuelle Seigner, Niels Arestrup / USA, France / 110’

'At Eternity's Gate' and other films about artists 16.11.2018

Julian Schnabel's van Gogh biopic "At Eternity's Gate" is not the first to shine a light on the life of an artist. Here are 10 fabulous films about artists and their art.

Europäischer Filmpreis polnische Nominierung Bester Animationsfilm: «Loving Vincent» von Dorota Kobiela und Hugh Welchman (Polen/ Großbritannien)

10 great films on artists 16.11.2018

It's not the first time that Vincent van Gogh is the "star" of a feature film. As Julian Schnabel releases "At Eternity's Gate," a new film on the Dutch artist, here are 10 films about radical painters.
An Artcurial employee poses as he holds the painting «Raccommodeuses de filets dans les dunes, 1882» (Women Mending Nets in the Dunes) by Vincent Van Gogh during a preview for media at their auction house in Paris, France March 28, 2018. Picture taken March 28, 2018. REUTERSGonzalo Fuentes NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Early Van Gogh landscape sold in Paris auction for record €7 million 05.06.2018

The early oil painting by Vincent van Gogh is to be displayed in Brussels and New York following its sale to a buyer in North America. Fishing Net Menders in the Dunes was painted when the artist was 29 years old.
HANDOUT - Die Zeichnung «Der Hügel von Montmartre» (1886) von Vincent van Gogh (undatierte Aufnahme). Das Gesamtwerk des Malers Vincent van Gogh (1853-1890) ist um zwei neue Zeichnungen erweitert worden. (zu dpa Neue Zeichnungen von Van Gogh entdeckt vom 16.01.2018) - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung in Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung und nur bei Nennung der vollständigen Quelle: Foto: Handout/Van Gogh Museum/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

2 previously unknown Van Gogh drawings discovered 16.01.2018

Two new works have been added to Vincent van Gogh's official oeuvre. The discovery of an unknown drawing by the Dutch painter has allowed the authentication of a second sketch.
+++ACHTUNG: Nur im Rahmen der Programmankündigung im Umfeld von SHIFT zu verwenden. Bei anderem Verwendungswunsch vorher Rechte klären+++ DW Shift Van Gogh auf Türkisch: Garip Ay Screenshot; Copyright: Garip Ay

A Turkish take on Van Gogh 30.03.2017

The Turkish artist Garip Ay uses the ancient Ebru technique, also known as paper marbling, to re-create Van Gogh's masterpieces. His making-of videos have gone viral on YouTube.

01.2012 DW Shift Sendungslogo

SHIFT - Living in the Digital Age 28.03.2017

Cyber attacks: How hackers are influencing politics. An innovative therapy: How virtual reality can help people in chronic pain. And a Turkish take on Van Gogh's masterpieces.

ARCHIV - Axel Ruger (2.v.l), der Direktor des Amsterdamer Van Gogh Museums steht am 30.09.2016 in Neapel (Italien) zwischen den Gemälden «Die Kirche von Nuenen mit Kirchgängern» (l) «Meeressicht bei Scheveningen» (r) des Malers Vincent Van Gogh. Die Gemälde waren im Dezember 2002 in Amsterdam gestohlen und im September 2016 von der italienischen Polizei südlich von Neapel entdeckt worden. (zu dpa Gestohlene Van Gogh-Gemälde kehren nach Amsterdam zurück vom 27.02.2017) Foto: Ciro Fusco/ANSA/epa/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Van Gogh paintings snatched by mafia back in Amsterdam after 14 years 21.03.2017

Two pieces by the Dutch legend have been unveiled anew at the Van Gogh museum. They were found six months ago in the villa of a suspected Italian drug lord.
