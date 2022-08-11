The masterpieces targeted by climate activists
From Claude Monet's "Haystack" to Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" and now Andy Warhol's "Campbell's Soup Cans," priceless art is being attacked to highlight the climate emergency.
Andy Warhol's 'Campbell's Soup Cans'
On Wednesday (11.02.2022), activists from the group Stop Fossil Fuel Subsidies sprayed letters on the glass covering prints from Andy Warhol's iconic "Campbell's Soup Cans" series, which is on show at the National Gallery of Australia in Canberra. An activist shouted "we're in a climate emergency" before gluing a hand to the glass. The pop art piece was cleaned and later rehung.
Francisco Goya's 'La maja vestida' and 'La maja desnuda'
On November 5, activists glued themselves to the frames of two classic paintings by Francisco Goya at the Prado Museum in Madrid. The activists drew "+1.5°C" on the museum wall, referring to the Paris climate agreement's target for limiting global heating. The group Futuro Vegetal (Plant Future) claimed responsibility, stating that "the UN recognized the impossibility" of keeping to the target.
Claude Monet's 'Haystacks'
Two young activists from German group Last Generation threw mashed potato liquid at Claude Monet's "Haystacks" at the Museum Barberini in Potsdam near Berlin. The Monet was protected by a glass frame. The October action was the latest food-based protest hitting famous artworks. "People are starving, people are freezing, people are dying. We are in a climate catastrophe," said one of the activists.
Vincent van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'
Also in October, two women threw tomato soup from Heinz cans onto Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" to protest the climate crisis. They then glued their hands to the gallery wall. As with all of these actions, the oil painting itself was not harmed thanks to a glass protective case, though the protesters were arrested and later charged.
John Constable's 'The Hay Wain'
Just Stop Oil activists covered English painter John Constable's 1821 work, "The Hay Wain," with a color printout showing the idyllic river landscape replaced by a paved road, dead trees, factory smokestacks and airplanes. The work was partly chosen because an art restorer advised the activists that it had the requisite layers of paint and lacquer to withstand a light adhesive.
Leonardo da Vinci's 'The Last Supper'
It might have only been a copy of da Vinci's priceless masterpiece on display at The Royal Academy in London. But during another July action, activists affixed themselves to frame of the vast canvas imitation of "The Last Supper." Just for Oil's Simon Bramwell told DW that the work was chosen because it resonates with "crop failure" and increasing malnutrition linked to climate change.
Ancient statue of the priest 'Laocoon'
Two members of Italian climate activist group Ultima Generazione (Last Generation) glued themselves to the ancient statue of the priest "Laocoon" at the Vatican Museums. The priest warned his fellow Trojans against taking in the wooden horse left by the Greeks outside the city gates. Similarly, the appeals of today's climate scientists also fall on deaf ears, the activists told DW.
Johannes Vermeer's 'Girl With a Pearl Earring'
Belgian activists with Just Stop Oil, aiming to end new fossil fuel projects, targeted a masterwork by Dutch Golden Age painter Johannes Vermeer in late October in The Hague. One person glued their hands to the "Girl With a Pearl Earring," which is behind glass, another to the adjoining wall, while a third threw soup at the work. Last week, two activists received two-month jail sentences.