 Famous Vincent Van Gogh photo actually of his brother, Theo | News | DW | 29.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Famous Vincent Van Gogh photo actually of his brother, Theo

While pictures by Van Gogh are instantly recognizable, pictures of him are apparently less clear-cut. A famous photo thought to show the shy impressionist artist known for "The Starry Night" actually isn't of him.

The photo, which is actually of Theo van Gogh (picture-alliance/dpa/H. van Driel)

A widely published photo of a boy long believed to be famous impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh is, in fact, most likely an image of his brother, Theo, the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam announced on Thursday.

The news means that the total number of known photographs of the Dutch painter has been halved — from two to one.

The now sole known photograph of Vincent Van Gogh, taken when he was 19, is in the museum's collection.

"This discovery means that we have rid ourselves of an illusion while gaining a portrait of Theo," the Van Gogh Museum Director Axel Rueger said in a statement. "We have essentially returned to the situation as it always was up to the mistaken identification in 1957, with a single photographic portrait of the young, 19-year-old Vincent van Gogh."

A famous photo

The photo of the young teenage boy now thought to be Theo was taken in 1866. It was first brought to public attention in 1957 by research Mark Edo Tralbaut and over the years has appeared in dozens of books with the subject identified as Vincent.

In 2014, a Dutch TV program questioned the identity of the blue-eyed boy in the portrait, prompting further investigation by the Van Gogh Museum.

A Van Gogh expert from Belgium, Yves Vasseur, also had doubts about the photograph's sitter and started his own investigation. He discovered that the photographer, Belgian Balduin Schwaz, had only moved to his Brussels studio in 1870, four years after the photo was taken, and that Vincent would have been much older by then.

 "I decided to share my doubts about the identification with the Van Gogh Museum, and we subsequently decided to collaborate to solve this 'identity crisis' once and for all," Vasseur said.

The Van Gogh Museum said that forensic testing at Amsterdam University had "confirmed the high likelihood of the boy in the photograph being the 15-year-old Theo van Gogh, and not Vincent."

Watch video 04:37
Now live
04:37 mins.

The award-winning movie 'Loving Vincent'

Vincent Van Gogh is famous for colorful, swirling oil works such as "Sunflowers" and "The Starry Night." He is known to have been camera shy, and he committed suicide in 1890 at age 37 after an emotionally troubled life.

Vincent shared a striking resemblance with his brother, Theo, an art dealer who supported him financially and emotionally.

"When I heard that this is most likely a picture of my great-grandfather Theo — and not of Vincent — I was surprised, but I am glad that the mystery has been solved," Willem van Gogh, Theo's great-grandson and an advisor to the board of the Van Gogh Museum, said in a statement.

Watch video 04:37
Now live
04:37 mins.

The award-winning movie 'Loving Vincent'

cmb/rc (AFP, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Early Van Gogh landscape sold in Paris auction for record €7 million

The early oil painting by Vincent van Gogh is to be displayed in Brussels and New York following its sale to a buyer in North America. Fishing Net Menders in the Dunes was painted when the artist was 29 years old. (05.06.2018)  

2 previously unknown Van Gogh drawings discovered

Two new works have been added to Vincent van Gogh's official oeuvre. The discovery of an unknown drawing by the Dutch painter has allowed the authentication of a second sketch. (16.01.2018)  

The ego as a work of art: From self-portraits to selfies

Self-portraits were not invented with the smartphone. An exhibition brings the first masters of branding together with today's millions of selfies. See how they compare artistically. (12.11.2015)  

New revelations on Van Gogh's insanity featured in exhibition

Amsterdam's renowned Van Gogh Museum has a new exhibition which focuses on the artist's final 18 months before he shot himself in 1890, including the suspected gun he used to commit suicide. (14.07.2016)  

WWW links

Photo of Vincent van Gogh turns out to be his brother Theo

Museum statement on Theo Van Gogh photo

Daily Bulletin registration form

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Audios and videos on the topic

The award-winning movie 'Loving Vincent'  

Animated oil paintings  

Related content

Van Gogh-Gemälde kehren nach Amsterdam zurück Axel Ruger Direktor des Amsterdamer Van Gogh Museums

Van Gogh paintings snatched by mafia back in Amsterdam after 14 years 21.03.2017

Two pieces by the Dutch legend have been unveiled anew at the Van Gogh museum. They were found six months ago in the villa of a suspected Italian drug lord.

Neue Zeichnungen von Van Gogh entdeckt

2 previously unknown Van Gogh drawings discovered 16.01.2018

Two new works have been added to Vincent van Gogh's official oeuvre. The discovery of an unknown drawing by the Dutch painter has allowed the authentication of a second sketch.

Auschwitz Prozess Anne Frank

Secret pages in Anne Frank's diary reveal her reflections on sex 16.05.2018

Researchers have deciphered two pages of Anne Frank's diary that she had pasted over with masking paper. Four jokes she considered "dirty" and a candid explanation of sex, contraception and prostitution were revealed.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 