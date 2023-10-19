  1. Skip to content
SocietyBangladesh

How doctors are curing sick trees in Dhaka

Harun Ur Rashid Swapan in Dhaka
October 19, 2023

Dhaka has a group of private tree doctors who provide medical care, treatment, plantation, and all kinds of service for trees, flower gardens and roof gardens. The city now boasts at least 25 tree doctors — and even a mobile clinic.

