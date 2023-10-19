How doctors are curing sick trees in Dhaka

SocietyBangladeshHow doctors are curing sick trees in DhakaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyBangladeshHarun Ur Rashid Swapan in Dhaka10/19/2023October 19, 2023Dhaka has a group of private tree doctors who provide medical care, treatment, plantation, and all kinds of service for trees, flower gardens and roof gardens. The city now boasts at least 25 tree doctors — and even a mobile clinic.https://p.dw.com/p/4XlVmAdvertisement