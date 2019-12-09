 How a computer can complete Beethoven′s unfinished symphony | Music | DW | 11.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Music

How a computer can complete Beethoven's unfinished symphony

He composed nine symphonies. A 10th was planned, but only sketched out. A Beethoven scholar reveals how a computer can complete it — but humans are still needed to interpret the composer's idea of a "Bacchanalian fest."

das erste, noch handschriftlich korrigierte Druck-Manuskript von Beethovens Neunter Symphonie (picture-alliance/dpa/dpaweb)

Musicologists, musicians, a film composer, a telecommunications company and IT specialists are currently collaborating on completing a work that Beethoven left unfinished. The resulting composition is to have its world premiere next spring in Bonn. We spoke with Christine Siegert, head of the Beethoven Archive in Bonn.

DW: Beethoven's sketch books show that in the process of composing, he was constantly drafting themes and musical ideas and sometimes rejecting many before finally deciding on one. A computer can perhaps try out tens of thousands of ideas in a couple of seconds and then make its choice. So artificial intelligence seems to have a leg up on Beethoven. But is there something like artificial genius? 

Christine Siegert: Artificial genius, certainly not. Completing a composition with the help of artificial intelligence works this way: You feed the information you have into the computer, and it calculates on the basis of probabilities what might have been. The quality of genius cannot be fully depicted. All the more so if you're dealing with Beethoven's late period. Each of those works has a stand-alone quality. Of course you can't feed that individual character into a computer. I think the project's goal should be to integrate Beethoven's existing musical fragments into a coherent musical flow. That's difficult enough, and if this project can achieve that, it will be an incredible accomplishment.

Musik Ludwig van Beethoven komponiert (picture-alliance / akg-images)

Beethoven's old school tools: the paper and quill

Beethoven has those wonderful melodic and motivic ideas. But what makes this composer unique is what he does with them. Isn't it quite a leap to say that a computer could do that adequately?

Yes, it's a leap. But you have to ask what you expect of the final product. Artificial intelligence has also been used in the field of painting. At a workshop here at the Beethoven House, we saw a pseudo Rembrandt: a portrait made in the style of Rembrandt using artificial intelligence. I'm neither an art historian nor a Rembrandt specialist, but I, at least, couldn't tell the difference between an original and the computer-created derivate. Which doesn't mean that art historians and Rembrandt specialists can't either. 

I think the goal should be to produce something in the style of the time — and not something about which the world's few Beethoven specialists would say: "Yes, Beethoven actually could have written this."

What information does the composer need to compose this symphony in the style of Beethoven?

The few extant fragments of Beethoven's Tenth are the point of departure. Then, to give it a musical foundation, works by Beethoven and his contemporaries are fed in — particularly the ones Beethoven esteemed.

House in Bonn, seen from the street (DW/M. M. Rahman)

The house where the composer was born also houses the Beethoven Archive, where many of his handwritten scores are kept

That's important: As individual as Beethoven was, he worked in a certain musical context. That context is lacking with composers today, who can do whatever they want and frequently start from scratch. Beethoven, on the other hand, could stand on the shoulders of his predecessors and contemporaries and work from there. Does the computer do that too?

The computer does something similar. We debated a lot about what music to feed into the program.

Hummel, Mozart, Haydn?

Exactly. Cherubini too, a composer and Beethoven contemporary that he highly esteemed. Some of his French contemporaries too. And difficult, but desirable: One should take a particular Beethoven work, one for which extensive drafts still exist, like the Eroica Symphony. If you feed the computer both the sketches and the final product, it can figure out how Beethoven works with sketches and where he goes from there.

What do we know about Beethoven's Tenth?

He began working on it together with the Ninth. Beethoven liked to work on two symphonies at a time: the Fifth and the Sixth for example, or the Seventh and the Eighth. He finished the Ninth and wanted to continue with the Tenth, but then he died. In his text notes you can read that he wanted to integrate a chorale into the symphony. And he envisioned the final movement as a Bacchanalian fest. A computer won't know what to do with that information of course. But it was apparently supposed to be an extremely joyful and exuberant piece.

Christine Siegert at her desk, book opened, bookshelf at rear (Privat)

As head of the Beethoven Archive, Christine Siegert sits at the source

How much Beethoven will be in the final product and how much will come from the computer-composer? Maybe expressed in numbers: one to five? One to six?

One to much, much more. The computer has its work cut out for it. Beethoven's musical sketches are between two and thirty measures long. Most of them somewhere in between.

There's a human dimension too. Firstly, the American pianist and musicologist Robert Levin is in the project team and has done similar things before — using his human faculties of course, such as with Mozart's Requiem. He's extremely well informed about the style of Beethoven's time. The team also includes a music theoretician who works with computer-supported music analysis. The human colleagues set the parameters, and the computer fills in the gaps. The idea is to limit it to two movements, the ones for which the greater part of the sketches exist.

What is the Beethoven Archive's role?

We hosted the most recent workshop. We bring our research expertise into play when it comes to musical sketches. But the project is funded by Deutsche Telekom and is headed by Matthias Röder, director of the Karajan Institute in Salzburg.

Will the computer do the orchestration too?

For that, we have a film music composer in the project team.

You're a Beethoven scholar, and here at the Beethoven Archive, you sit at the center of the Beethoven universe. I would surmise that you're a Beethoven enthusiast too. Honestly now, are you watching the project critically, or are you enthused about it?

I'm watching the project with close interest and will go to hear the premiere. I'm also convinced that we'll see incredible developments here in the years to come. So even if not everyone is delighted with the way this project sounds in the Beethoven anniversary year , in a few years we'll be astonished what can be done with artificial intelligence — in every area, in music too.

DW recommends

The many women in Beethoven's life

Composer Ludwig van Beethoven didn't pour all his passion into his music, as proven by the many loves in his life. The most important woman, however, may forever remain a mystery. (06.09.2017)  

How Beethoven incites climate activism

Beethoven died in 1827, so what does he have to do with the current climate talks? The answer lies in the "Beethoven Pastoral Project," inspired by the composer's "Pastoral Symphony." (15.11.2017)  

Beethoven: Made in the Rhineland

A composer like Ludwig van Beethoven towers over others, but even that singular genius didn't come out of the blue. A look at the musical environment that brought forth the iconic musician — and cherished his memory. (06.09.2018)  

Beethoven's Fifth Symphony: The truth about the 'symphony of fate'

The beginning of Beethoven's Fifth Symphony is known the world over, yet the opening motif is only four notes long. Music researchers have long wondered — is fate really knocking on the door at the start of this piece? (13.09.2018)  

Beethoven's 'Pastoral': Artists revisit a symbol of climate protection

In Beethoven's Sixth Symphony, the composer set his romantic understanding of nature to music. Now the "Pastoral" is the starting point for a worldwide art project against environmental destruction. (05.11.2019)  

Newly discovered Mozart works reveal his musical development

Two works for piano have recently been identified as those of the child prodigy Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Written before his tenth birthday, they give insight into his development as a composer. (03.08.2009)  

Beethoven's Ninth at the G20: Peace, joy - and provocation

Classical music's greatest hit, being performed Friday at the G20, has a political dimension. If the 20 world leaders listen closely they'll hear the subtext - probably exactly as Chancellor Angela Merkel intended. (07.07.2017)  

How Beethoven's 'Eroica' was reinvented

Even though an angered Beethoven scratched out his dedication to Napoleon, his "Eroica" was a revolutionary piece. For the Beethovenfest, Hugues Dufourt has entirely rethought the symphonic work. (27.09.2016)  

Masur Conducts Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A Major

The composer Richard Wagner called Beethoven's Seventh Symphony "the apotheosis of the dance." Indeed, the work is one of the composer's most optimistic pieces. (12.09.2008)  

Algorithm to complete Beethoven's unfinished symphony

For the 250th birthday of the German composer, a complete performance will be given of what an algorithm predicts his final symphony would have sounded like. The symphony is to be performed in April by a full orchestra. (08.12.2019)  

Paavo Jarvi interprets Beethoven: Symphony no. 8

Paavo Jarvi and Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen present an excerpt from Beethoven's Eighth Symphony, performed for people and not for microphones. (30.10.2009)  

More than just a walk in the park: the forces of nature in Beethoven's Pastoral Symphony

Music to please cows and revolutionaries alike: the principal conductor of the Beethoven Orchestra Bonn, Dirk Kaftan, tells DW all about Ludwig van Beethoven's Sixth Symphony. (17.11.2017)  

BTHVN Week explores Beethoven, folk music

Beethoven, the man who symbolizes serious symphonies, and simple folk music — can the two fit together? Yes, according to an imaginative chamber music festival in the house where the composer was born. (25.01.2018)  

A preview of the Beethoven 2020 anniversary events

Concerts, exhibitions, city tours and performances: For an entire year, Germany will celebrate one of its most famous citizens, Ludwig van Beethoven, on the 250th anniversary of his birth. (29.11.2019)  

Following in Beethoven's footsteps: Beethoven Path

Ludwig van Beethoven spent the first 22 years of his life in Bonn and vicinity. Now, for the 250th anniversary of his birth, a walkabout lets visitors experience the places where the composer himself spent time. (11.10.2019)  

Beethoven on the streets of Bonn

It's Beethovenfest time again, but why is the composer so celebrated? Deustche Welle hit the streets of Bonn to investigate. (03.09.2018)  

From revolutionary to pop idol

Shortly before his death in 1987, pop-art icon Andy Warhol worked on a portrait of Beethoven. The composer's appearance and character fascinated many artists - inspiring them to create their own renditions. (06.09.2013)  

Related content

Internationale Telekom Beethoven Competition Bonn (ITBCB)

Downbeat to the International Telekom Beethoven Competition Bonn 09.12.2019

Art and competition: a clash of cultures? Not at this music competition in Bonn. Four rounds, nine days and many notes later, there will be one main winner — and several more.

Bonn - Beethovenhaus

Concert Hour visits the Beethoven Week 22.11.2019

The city of Bonn not only has a Beethovenfest but also a Beethoven Week, and both salute the composer born there.

Bonn - Beethovenhaus

Concert Hour visits the Beethoven Week 20.11.2019

The city of Bonn not only has a Beethovenfest but also a Beethoven Week, and both salute the composer born there.

Advertisement

Film

Deutschland Ausstellung l DFF Deutsches Filminstitut Filmmuseum - Maximilian Schell (DFF/Nachlass Maximilian Schell)

How Maximilian Schell became a world star

The Austrian-born Swiss actor won an Oscar for his role in the 1961 US film "Judgment at Nuremberg." An exhibition in Frankfurt now explores the legacy of Maximilian Schell. A look back at an outstanding career.  

Books

Schweden Stockholm Nobelpreis Literatur 2018 Autorin Olga Tokarczuk (Imago Images/BE&W/B. Donat)

Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2000

The Nobel Prize in Literature remains one of the highest accolades for writers. From sarcastic Austrian author Elfriede Jelinek to Turkey's first winner Orhan Pamuk, here's a look back at the laureates since 2000.  

Music

South Korean boy band EXO

K-pop's dark and tragic underbelly

Stars of the South Korean music genre have massive fan followings around the world. But K-pop's industry pressures and social media take a heavy toll on its so-called idols, as a series of recent deaths reveals.  

Arts.21

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

Milo Rau: Activist and Stage Director

For Milo Rau theater is about far more than spectacle. The Swiss director wants to stir people, move them, and inspire change. He’s staged plays in crisis zones such as Mosul, the Congo and Rwanda. We speak to Rau about these real-life tragedies.  

Digital Culture

Screenshot Videospiel No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

How cloud gaming is changing the scene

Technological advances and digital games have always influenced each other, with new genres coming and going all the time. Cloud gaming, a streaming service, is the latest development.  