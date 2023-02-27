  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Nigeria 2023 Election
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
Abby Choi, 28-year-old model who was murdered and parts of her body were found in a village house on the outskirts of Hong Kong
The murder of Abby Choi has shcoked Hong KongImage: INSTAGRAM/REUTERS
CrimeHong Kong

Hong Kong model's ex husband, in-laws charged with murder

44 minutes ago

The dismembered body parts of Abby Choi were found days after she was reported missing in a house rented by her ex-father-in-law.

https://p.dw.com/p/4O16c

Hong Kong authorities charged the former husband and in-laws of a Hong Kong model and influencer whose dismembered body parts were found in a refrigerator on Monday.

Model Abby Choi, the 28-year-old who projected a glamorous life to her more than 100,000 followers on Instagram, was reported missing on February 21.

Ex-husband Alex Kwong was charged with her murder, alongside his father Kwong Kau and uncle Anthony Kwong. They could face up to life in prison.

Choi's former mother-in-law Jenni Li was also charged with preventing the course of justice by destroying evidence.

What do we know about the crime?

Police found Choi's dismembered body parts on Friday in a refrigerator and soup pots inside a house rented by the former father-in-law. The residence is in a suburban part of Hong Kong, some 30-minute drive from the border with mainland China.

The house was equipped with an electric saw and a meat grinder, Police Superintendent Alan Chung said. He added that the latter had been used to mince human flesh.

On Sunday, authorities discovered what they believed to be the skull, hair and ribs of Choi in utensils recovered from the house. The skull had a hole in the right rear, which authorities believe is where the fatal attack struck her.

A police van is seen outside a village house where part of Abby Choi's body was found in Hong Kong on February 27, 2023
Authorities discovered what they believe to be Choi's skull, ribs and hair in utensils recovered from the crime sceneImage: Tyrone Siu/REUTERS

Chung told reporters the authorities believe Choi was attacked inside a vehicle en route to the house, and that she was already unconscious when she arrived.

The husband was arrested on Saturday, reportedly while attempting to flee on a speedboat.

Authorities say all suspects in the case are now in custody.

Choi had financial disputes involving a luxury property with her ex-husband and his family.

She had four children, including two from Kwong. The younger two were from her current husband, Chris Tam.

The crime has shocked Hong Kong, as the self-governed city is considered largely safe.

rmt/ar (AFP, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Ukrainian mortar team fires on a Russian position on February 16, 2023 in Bakhmut

Kyiv denies Russian forces have captured Yahidne

Conflicts23 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A group of people sitting in white chairs at a ceremony

Nigeria: President Muhammadu Buhari's questionable legacy

Nigeria: President Muhammadu Buhari's questionable legacy

PoliticsFebruary 23, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Wang Wenbin

China's plan for peace in Ukraine thin on solutions

China's plan for peace in Ukraine thin on solutions

ConflictsFebruary 24, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Golden Bear prize.

Berlinale: Documentary 'On the Adamant' wins Golden Bear

Berlinale: Documentary 'On the Adamant' wins Golden Bear

FilmFebruary 25, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Collapsed and damaged buildings in Hatay

Turkey earthquake: Still searching for missing loved ones

Turkey earthquake: Still searching for missing loved ones

PoliticsFebruary 25, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Tunisian protesters chant slogans during a demonstration called by the General Union of Tunisian Workers (UGTT)

Tunisia: Is the democratic transition at a dead end?

Tunisia: Is the democratic transition at a dead end?

PoliticsFebruary 25, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A general view of the site of the derailment of a train carrying hazardous waste in East Palestine

Ohio chemical spill draws focus on railroad dangers

Ohio chemical spill draws focus on railroad dangers

Nature and EnvironmentFebruary 24, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A person dressed in an elaborate purple and gold costume celebrates Carnival in Rio

In Brazil, Carnival back in full swing

In Brazil, Carnival back in full swing

SocietyFebruary 22, 202301:21 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage