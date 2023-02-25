  1. Skip to content
Police found Abby Choi's remains in a village house they believe was set up by her ex-husband for the purposes of dismembering her bodyImage: Jelly Tsex/imago images/ZUMA Wire
CrimeHong Kong

Hong Kong police arrest three over murder of model

8 minutes ago

Hong Kong police found the dismembered body of model Abby Choi but are still looking for her head. Her ex-husband and his family who had financial disputes with her are suspected of the murder.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ny3q

Hong Kong police said Saturday that three arrests had been made in the murder and dismemberment of model and influencer Abby Choi.

Partial remains of the 28-year-old were found in a house in a village that was set up for butchering, police said. 

At first, police found two legs that belonged to a woman in a refrigerator as well as the victim's ID card, credit cards and other personal items in the house.

What have police said about the case?

Police superintendent Alan Chung told reporters, "We are still looking for the head."

Chung said that tools used to dismember human remains were found in the house, including meat grinders, chainsaws, long raincoats, gloves, and masks. He said "two pots of stew believed to contain human tissue" were also found at the scene.

He said Choi's ex-husband had rented out the house a few weeks ago and that it was unfurnished, suggesting it had been set up to dispose of Choi's body.

"We believe the victim and her ex-husband's family had many financial disputes involving huge sums. Someone was dissatisfied with how the victim handled her assets, which became a motive to kill," Chung said.

Choi's ex-husband is still at large, but his father, mother and elder brother have been arrested.and will face murder charges. 

Choi, who recently appeared on the digital cover of fashion magazine L'Officiel Monaco was first reported missing on Wednesday. She was allegedly last seen by her ex-husband's brother, who worked as her chauffeur.

Police said the family of Choi's ex-husband had previously lied to investigators.

tg/ar  (AFP, AP)

 

 

