  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraine
HistoryGermany

Holocaust survivor returns - Margot Friedländer in Berlin

January 26, 2024

German Jewish Margot Friedländer nee Bendheim survived the horrors of Nazi Germany. In 1946 she moved to the U.S. with her husband and lived there for many decades. She decided to return to Berlin in 2010 in order to tell her story in Germany.

https://p.dw.com/p/4bjRB

Margot Friedländer is a remarkable woman. The Holocaust survivor is an honorary citizen of Berlin, a recipient of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany, and celebrated her 100th birthday in November 2021. Friedländer has written memoirs, given speeches and visited many German schools to talk with children and young people. She says she hopes by sharing her experiences and telling her personal story, she can help to ensure that something like the Holocaust never happens again. Born Margot Bendheim in 1921 to Jewish parents, she experienced the atrocities of the Nazi regime in Germany and the persecution of the Jewish people. After her mother and brother were deported to Auschwitz, Margot Bentheim spent years in hiding until she was deported to Theresienstadt in 1944. There, she met Adolf Friedländer, whom she already knew from Berlin. They survived the concentration camp, married and emigrated to New York in 1946. Following the death of her husband in 1997, Margot Friedländer made several visits to Berlin and decided to return to Germany for good in 2010. Filmmaker Thomas Halaczinsky spent years recording Margot Friedländer's life and memories.

Skip next section Similar stories from Germany

Similar stories from Germany

A blonde, blue-eyed doll at the Yad Vashem exhibition

'Sixteen Objects' exhibition marks 70 years of Yad Vashem

An exhibition by Yad Vashem shows the everyday objects of Holocaust victims in the German parliament.
HistoryJanuary 24, 202302:35 min
Skip next section More on History from Europe

More on History from Europe

Former Israeli President Reuven Rivlin speaks into a DW microphone in Auschwitz

Holocaust remembrance vital as antisemitism rises in Europe

Nearly eight decades after the end of World War II, antisemitism in Europe is on the rise again.
HistoryJanuary 23, 202402:47 min
Two people dressed as knights fight in a mock battle

Medieval fighting enthusiasts face off in Spain

Dressed and armed as knights, teams of men and women compete in battle in Castile, Spain.
HistoryMarch 14, 202305:03 min
Skip next section More on History from around the world

More on History from around the world

external

Why Togo was NOT a "model colony" for Germany

We explore how people in German Togoland suffered punitive expeditions and subjugation to benfit German imperialism.
HistoryMarch 7, 202401:29 min
DW The 77 Percent (Sendungslogo englisch)

The 77 Percent - The Magazine for Africa's Youth

The 77 Percent takes a closer look at Germany's brutal colonial rule in Africa and asks how it affects young people.
HistoryMarch 6, 202426:05 min
Shadows of German Colonialism EP 6 | Dibobe

Fighting back: Quane Martin Dibobe

Quane Martin Dibobe became a pioneering human rights activist and challenged Germany's exploitative colonialism.
HistoryMarch 4, 202401:30 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm