Germany's beloved beer is getting more expensive as supply chain problems make hops, yeast, water and energy prices soar.
The last time prices rose faster was for West Germany in 1981. More than any other factor, increasing energy prices, exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, are fueling inflation.
Japan has not experienced sharp price rises since the 1970s, but its economy is now feeling the aftershocks of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.
Elvira Nabiullina has charmed many in the West with her policymaking — and clothing choices. Analysts say she has blemished her reputation by remaining at the helm to help sustain Putin's war machine in Ukraine.
After years of political and financial crises, Lebanese people are now also in danger of going hungry. Germany has promised more food aid as imports from Ukraine and Russia dwindle.
