Hello, A.I. - Love stories from the future

Humanoid robots are the new 'living beings' on our planet. They already work at reception desks, in shopping malls or restaurant kitchens. And they are already conducting relationships with humans.
"With an A.I., you have to keep your sentences concise and to the point," says robot developer Matt to his customer Chuck. Chuck’s come to collect his new robot partner Harmony at the factory, before the two set off on a road trip through the USA. Harmony likes books and can quote Ray Kurzweil at the drop of a hat.
On the other side of the world in Tokyo, Grandma Sakurai’s son gives her a cute robot named Pepper. "So that I don't go senile," says the old lady, self-deprecatingly. But Pepper turns out to be a rascal who’s not very interested in grandma's topics of conversation. He'd rather flirt with her daughter-in-law.
While Chuck and Harmony search for love, and Pepper and Grandma kill time, the questions just won’t go away: How will we live with artificial intelligence in the future? What will we gain, what will we lose? And who are the true protagonists in this brave new world?
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
MON 14.02.2022 – 01:15 UTC
MON 14.02.2022 – 04:15 UTC
MON 14.02.2022 – 18:15 UTC
TUE 15.02.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 19.02.2022 – 12:15 UTC
SUN 20.02.2022 – 15:15 UTC
Cape Town UTC +2 | Delhi UTC +5,5 | Hong Kong UTC +8
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
DW Deutsch+
TUE 15.02.2022 – 09:15 UTC
Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3