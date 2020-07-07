Hello, A.I. - Love stories from the future

"With an A.I., you have to keep your sentences concise and to the point," says robot developer Matt to his customer Chuck. Chuck’s come to collect his new robot partner Harmony at the factory, before the two set off on a road trip through the USA. Harmony likes books and can quote Ray Kurzweil at the drop of a hat.



On the other side of the world in Tokyo, Grandma Sakurai’s son gives her a cute robot named Pepper. "So that I don't go senile," says the old lady, self-deprecatingly. But Pepper turns out to be a rascal who’s not very interested in grandma's topics of conversation. He'd rather flirt with her daughter-in-law.

While Chuck and Harmony search for love, and Pepper and Grandma kill time, the questions just won’t go away: How will we live with artificial intelligence in the future? What will we gain, what will we lose? And who are the true protagonists in this brave new world?



Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

MON 14.02.2022 – 01:15 UTC

MON 14.02.2022 – 04:15 UTC

MON 14.02.2022 – 18:15 UTC

TUE 15.02.2022 – 09:15 UTC

SAT 19.02.2022 – 12:15 UTC

SUN 20.02.2022 – 15:15 UTC

Cape Town UTC +2 | Delhi UTC +5,5 | Hong Kong UTC +8

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

DW Deutsch+

TUE 15.02.2022 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3