Heckler & Koch fined €3.7 million over illegal arms to Mexico

News

Two former staff members at the weapons manufacturer were given suspended sentences for violating Germany's War Weapons Control Act for their involvement in the delivery of machine guns to Mexico.

A Heckler & Koch gun

A court in Stuttgart has handed suspended jail terms of 17 and 22 months respectively to two former employees of weapons maker Heckler & Koch for the illegal sale of over 4,500 assault rifles to several states in Mexico that were plagued by violence. 

The company itself was fined €3.7 million ($4.2 million)

Three more former staff members were acquitted. Prosecutors had demanded prison sentences for three of the five defendants.

The accused were charged with violating Germany's War Weapons Control Act as well as its Foreign Trade Act. However the judge stressed that the trial was "not a tribunal about Germany's arms policy."

The G36 models were sold between 2006 and 2009, and likely used in the murder of six Mexican students.

It has also been suspected that they were the murder weapons used in the 2014 deaths of 43 student teachers in Iguala, in Guerrero state. The bodies of the students, who had clashed with authorities while trying to make their way to Mexico City to attend a protest, have never been found.

How the trial came about

All German arms exports require approval from a special government panel made up of senior ministers and the chancellor.

The suit against the gun manufacturer was brought in 2010 by Jürgen Grässlin, the spokesman for the NGO Global Net – Stop The Arms Trade.

"Observations of the Heckler & Koch trial lead us to the conclusion: the export approval authorities belonged in the dock," Grässlin said in a statement. "The disregard of the victims has shaped the trial. Admitting those affected as co-plaintiffs would have made the true consequences of weapons exports to Mexico."

Nevertheless, Grässlin described the trial as a huge success. "Never in the history of the Federal Republic of Germany has there ever been such an illuminating criminal trial against a weapons company," he told local newspaper SWP. "Not only it became frighteningly clear that the arms export control regime in Germany is not worth the paper it is written on."

es/rt (AFP, dpa)

