10/20/2023 October 20, 2023

It seems when one war ends, another begins. How do young Africans cope with the conflict and insecurity? In Ethiopia, women celebrate the Ashenda festival, for the first time since civil war broke out to years ago, while we find out how Sierra Leoneans in Freetown are faring 20 years after peace arrived. Finally, we find out how young Cameroonians in Bamenda live with armed conflict daily.