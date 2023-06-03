Survivor recounts Tigray civilian massacres

ConflictsEthiopiaSurvivor recounts Tigray civilian massacresTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsEthiopiaMariel Müller in Tigray region, Ethiopia4 hours ago4 hours agoIn Ethiopia's Tigray region reports are emerging of a large-scale massacre that happened just days before last November's peace deal was signed. DW's Mariel Müller met with a survivor. Warning: this report contains disturbing subject matter.https://p.dw.com/p/4OKpGAdvertisement