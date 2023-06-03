  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Turkey-Syria earthquakes
International Women's Day
ConflictsEthiopia

Survivor recounts Tigray civilian massacres

Mariel Müller in Tigray region, Ethiopia
4 hours ago

In Ethiopia's Tigray region reports are emerging of a large-scale massacre that happened just days before last November's peace deal was signed. DW's Mariel Müller met with a survivor. Warning: this report contains disturbing subject matter.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OKpG
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A large screen on a building showing promotion for the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) is seen past cyclists in Beijing

China warns US of potential for 'conflict and confrontation'

Politics8 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A woman seen in a doorway, in silhouette

Survivor recounts Tigray civilian massacres

Survivor recounts Tigray civilian massacres

Conflicts4 hours ago03:25 min
More from Africa

Asia

Small children reach their hands out to get handed a burger

Meet the Indian Robin Hoods

Meet the Indian Robin Hoods

Society22 hours ago01:24 min
More from Asia

Germany

candles in front of a plaque reading 'Synagoge'

Jewish perspectives on antisemitism in Germany

Jewish perspectives on antisemitism in Germany

Society19 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Pier Antonio Panzeri, an older man with thick black glasses and short hair

Qatargate: Suspect interviews leak EU corruption details

Qatargate: Suspect interviews leak EU corruption details

Politics2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Malawian woman seen preparing food on an outdoors stove

Malawi women held for ransom in Middle East

Malawi women held for ransom in Middle East

Society23 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, shakes hands with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in front of the Canadian flag

Von der Leyen talks raw materials, Ukraine in Canada, US

Von der Leyen talks raw materials, Ukraine in Canada, US

Politics16 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A new apartment building is constructed amid jungle along the coast of Honduras

Prospera tests 'private city' plan in Honduras

Prospera tests 'private city' plan in Honduras

Globalization22 hours ago06:38 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage