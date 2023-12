12/07/2023 December 7, 2023

Africa is home to most United Nations peacekeeping missions, but many Africans view UN missions skeptically. Member states of the UN held their fifth peacekeeping ministerial meeting in Ghana’s capital, Accra, to discuss reforms and securing political support for UN peacekeeping operations. The UN Under-Secretary-General for peace operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, exclusively spoke to DW.