Hawaii: Governor warns Maui wildfire death toll may double

40 minutes ago

An estimated 96 people died in the Maui wildfires, but that figure could double or even triple in the next 10 days, the governor said. Search crews are going street by street through devastated neighborhoods.

Members of a search-and-rescue team walk along a street,in Lahaina, Hawaii, following heavy damage caused by wildfire
Search crews continue to comb the streets of devastated LahainaImage: Rick Bowmer/AP Photo/picture alliance

The governor of the US state of Hawaii warned that the death toll from the devastating wildfires in Maui could drastically rise as responders comb the wreckage for human remains.

"We are prepared for many tragic stories," Green told "CBS Mornings" in a recorded interview that was aired Monday.

Twenty cadaver dogs and dozens of searchers are making their way through devastated blocks of the historic town of Lahaina. "They will find 10 to 20 people per day, probably, until they finish. And it's probably going to take 10 days. It's impossible to guess, really," he said.

This means the death toll, currently estimated at at least 96 people, could double or even triple. As cellphone service has slowly been restored, residents have been able to reconnect with family and friends.

Hawaii governor warns of much higher fire death toll

The number of people still missing has been reduced from more than 2,000 to around 1,300, said Green.

Full devastation in Lahaina

More than 2,700 buildings were damaged or destroyed as the fire tore through the town, according to official estimates, causing $5.5 billion (€5.04 billion) in damage.

Lahaina, which served as the Hawaiian kingdom's capital in the early 19th century, was home to around 12,000 residents. It had a bustling tourist street packed with shops and restaurants.

Now, "there's nothing to see except full devastation," said Green, who has visited the town multiple times.

Hawaii wildfire death toll nears 100 as search continues

Difficulties identifying remains

Meanwhile, police are asking people with missing relatives to provide DNA samples to speed up the process of identifying the human remains.

The intensity of the fire and the extent of the destruction is making identification process difficult.

"The remains we're finding are from a fire that melted metal," said Maui Police Chief John Pelletier. "When we pick up the remains... they fall apart."

The wildfire in Maui is the deadliest in the United States since 1918, when 453 people died in Minnesota and Wisconsin, according to nonprofit research group the National Fire Protection Association.

dh/rs (AP, AFP)

Summer Gerlingpicks up her piggy bank found in the rubble of her home following the wildfire

What caused Hawaii's devastating wildfires?

What caused Hawaii's devastating wildfires?

Dozens have died and many are still missing on the US island of Maui in Hawaii, after it was engulfed by flames earlier this week. Climate change, along with four incendiary factors, led to the disaster.
Nature and EnvironmentAugust 11, 2023
Afghan refugees crouching in a military Airpus plane

Afghanistan: What happened to Germany's local staff?

Society4 hours ago
