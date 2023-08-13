  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Ukraine
Women's World Cup
Nature and EnvironmentUnited States of America

Maui wildfires deadliest in modern US history

1 hour ago

The wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui have reached a grim milestone, now being the deadliest in the US in the past century.

https://p.dw.com/p/4V6h9
Members of a search-and-rescue team walk along a street,in Lahaina, Hawaii, following heavy damage caused by wildfire
The inferno swept through the centuries-old town of Lahaina on Maui's west coast Image: Rick Bowmer/AP Photo/picture alliance

Authorities confirmed that the Maui wildfires death toll has reached 89, marking it as the deadliest wildfire in the United States in the last hundred years.

The newly released figure has exceeded that of the 2018 Camp Fire in northern California, which claimed 85 lives and devastated the town of Paradise.

The new death toll Saturday came as search teams with cadaver dogs sifted through the ruins of Lahaina, four days after a fast-moving blaze leveled the historic resort town

Focus on the survivors 

"It's going to rise," Governor Josh Green said about the death toll as he toured the devastation on historic Front Street. 

"We can only wait and support those who are living. Our focus now is to reunite people when we can and get them housing and get them health care, and then turn to rebuilding."

Hawaii Governor Josh Green speaks to reporters during a tour of wildfire damage in Lahaina, Hawaii
Green told reporters Saturday that the number of confirmed dead would continue to growImage: Rick Bowmer/AP Photo/picture alliance

Maui County officials said about 4,500 people needed shelter after being displaced by the blaze. 

They cited figures from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Pacific Disaster Center.

More than 2,200 structures were damaged or destroyed, and more than 2,100 acres (850 hectares) were burned.

The cost to rebuild the historic Lahaina town was estimated at $5.5 billion (€5.02 billion), according to FEMA.

It is projected to be the second-costliest disaster in Hawaii history, behind only Hurricane Iniki in 1992, said disaster and risk modeling firm Karen Clark & Company. 

Residents say no warnings issued

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but residents are puzzled and angered over the lack of warnings.

Sirens stationed around the island - intended to warn of impending natural disasters - never sounded,

Alerts were sent via cell phones, TV and radio stations, but the reach was limited due to power and cellular outages.

"You know when we found that there was a fire? When it was across the street from us," 63-year-old Vilma Reed told AFP in an evacuation center parking lot.

"The mountain behind us caught on fire and nobody told us jack. I raced a line of fire to get my family out," she said.

Lahaina residents return to smoldering ruins

Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez has launched a "comprehensive review of critical decision-making and standing policies leading up to, during, and after the wildfires." 

Residents are being allowed back into west Maui since Friday, although the fire zone in Lahaina remained barricaded. Officials warned there could be toxic fumes from smoldering areas and said search operations were continuing.

Experts say many factors must have contributed to the rapid spread of the inferno, such as a dry summer, unchecked growth of flammable non-native plants, the volcanic topography that creates drying down-slope winds, an unusually parched winter, and a hurricane to the southwest.

Climate scientist: Maui wildfires disaster 'a perfect storm'

tg/lo (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

House and palm trees burning.

Hawaii wildfires: Raging inferno on Maui

Hawaii wildfires: Raging inferno on Maui

A massive fire this week ripped through the popular tourist resort of Lahaina on the island of Maui, in the US state of Hawaii. At least 67 people were killed, many others are still missing.
CatastropheAugust 11, 202311 images
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Heavily armed soldiers take part in an operation to relocate the leader of one of Ecuador's most powerful gangs to a more secure prison

Ecuador: Soldiers move gang boss linked to killed candidate

Crime6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Dr. Champane examining a patient's face

An effort to bridge Botswana's health care gap

An effort to bridge Botswana's health care gap

Society23 hours ago03:08 min
More from Africa

Asia

Students draw Buddhist paintings at Esoteric Buddhism Program at Japan's Koyasan University

Japanese universities losing battle with foreign rivals

Japanese universities losing battle with foreign rivals

Education18 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

young African woman welding

Refugees overqualified and underpaid in Germany

Refugees overqualified and underpaid in Germany

Society13 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A man lays flowers in memory of 29-year-old Michalis Katsouris, who died from stab wounds sustained during an attack outside the AEK Athens stadium, Nea Filadelfeia, Athens, Greece, August 8, 2023

Greece seeks answers after soccer fan violence

Greece seeks answers after soccer fan violence

Soccer16 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Zain Masri at her desk in Dubai, digitalizing a pattern of Palestinian embroidery

The first digital Palestinian embroidery database

The first digital Palestinian embroidery database

Society12 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Summer Gerlingpicks up her piggy bank found in the rubble of her home following the wildfire

What caused Hawaii's devastating wildfires?

What caused Hawaii's devastating wildfires?

Nature and EnvironmentAugust 11, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Ecuador Präsidentschaftskandidat Fernando Villavicencio wurde in Quito erschossen

Presidential candidate assassinated at rally in Ecuador

Presidential candidate assassinated at rally in Ecuador

CrimeAugust 10, 202302:24 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage