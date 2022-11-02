Hany Mukhtar: the long road to success

Berlin-born Hany Mukhtar is the top scorer and the most valuable player in Major League Soccer (MLS). After many frustrating years, a miracle renaissance in form is making him dream of the World Cup.

The "MVP" chants from the Nashville SC supporters has already become a familiar sound for Hany Mukhtar in recent months. Two and a half weeks after the conclusion of theMLS season, Mukhtar became the first German to receive the league's MVP award. The Berlin native had scored 23 goals in 33 games for Nashville to become the competition's top scorer and help his club reach the playoffs.

Unfortunately for Mukhtar, their playoff run came to an early end at the hands ofLos Angeles Galaxy. After winning a club-record 13 games during the regular campaign, Nashville SC's season ended in the first round of the playoffs for the first time. Nevertheless, the 27-year-old has made his mark in the USA, many years after he was considered one of Germany's most promising talents but failing to make the breakthrough in Germany.

On July 31, 2014 Mukhtar seemed to have the world at his feet. The then 19-year-old had just scored the decisive goal in a 1-0 victory over Portugal in the final of the U-19 European Championship in Hungary. One newspaper headlined "Mukhtar does the Götze" in comparison withMario Götze, who just two weeks earlier had made Germany world champions in Rio de Janeiro with his extra time goal against Argentina. The Nashville striker had played for all the German Football Association (DFB) teams from the under-15 level onwards. But while his teammates Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) and Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) have since matured into senior German internationals and stars at their clubs, Mukhtar's career stalled.

Missed chance at Hertha

Growing up in Berlin as the son of a Sudanese father and a German mother, Mukhtar made his professional debut as a 17-year-old for Hertha BSC in the second Bundesliga in the 2012/13 season. As Hertha finished on top of the table and claimed promotion, the competition for spots in the squad heated up in the Bundesliga and Mukhtar only managed ten more appearances that season. His first home game was against Bayern Munich, whose midfield at the time featured Franck Ribéry, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben and Mario Götze.

Hany Mukhtar played against stars like Toni Kroos (middle) and Franck Ribery (right) Image: picture alliance

"I think I am a decent player," Mukhtar told his former teammate Bilal Kamarieh in a Youtube interview. "But I just didn't stand a chance against players like that." After the successful 2014 European Championship, he had hoped for more game time with his hometown club, but the plan didn't work out and the 27-year-old opted for a move to then Champions League participants Benfica. A move that, in retrospect, came at the worst possible time.

"Time and time again I went to Michael Preetz's (Hertha's general manager at the time) office and asked for more playing time. The answer was always the same, that I still needed more time to develop," Mukhtar said. "I was told to be patient, but I had already decided to move to Benfica, because I really wanted to play."

Hertha agreed to the transfer in January 2016. Then, just ten days later, Pal Dardai took over the reigns as head coach at the capital club. The Hungarian was Mukhtar's assistant-coach for Hertha's U17s and was well known for giving younger players a shot. Mukhtar only managed to play 15 minutes all season at Benfica, while his former teammates made an impact for the Bundesliga side.

"Nico Schulz, John Anthony Brooks… everyone I had played with was suddenly in the starting 11 under Dardai," Mukhtar said. "You can't turn back time."

Hany Mukhtar with Julian Brandt at the U20 World Cup quarterfinal in 2015 Image: Dianne Manson/picture alliance/AP Photo

Renaissance in Nashville

Following stints at Red Bull Salzburg and Brøndby IF, the German moved to the MLS in January 2020. He hit the ground running with league newcomers Nashville SC. His debut season brought an impressive 19 goals and ten assists, plus he also created MLS history by scoring the quickest hat-trick in the league's history.

In a 5-1 win over Chicago Fire, Mukhtar had found the net three times already after just 16 minutes. "I have changed my style of play. I am more of a second striker now," Mukhtar told 'Kicker' magazine. "I am not the playmaker anymore and that suits me quite well."

Last year, Mukhtar came close to winning his first MVP title. But in the end, he finished second behind Carlos Gil from New England Revolution. This year, there was no doubt. "He is irreplaceable for our team. Not just this year, but the last three years," Nashville captain Dax McCarthy said earlier in the season.

The club has also recognized Mukhtar's immense value for the team, giving him a long-term contract until 2025. With a salary of around 1.64 million US dollars (1.56 million Euros), he is now the top earner for his franchise.

A stunning season has earned Hany Mukhtar a contract extension at Nashville SC Image: Steve Roberts/CSM/Newscom/picture alliance

"Throughout my career, I have learned that sometimes it's more important to be happy and appreciate the moment and what you have rather than looking for another challenge straight away and risk being unhappy," Mukhtar said. "That is why I made the decision to extend my contract and stay here."

Mukhtar's dream is alive

It is no secret that the level of play is much higher in the European Leagues, with some people around him having advised Mukhtar to return to Europe. But the number 10 decided to stay: "I am aware that the league hast not reached its full potential yet. But the World Cup 2026 in this country will help and a lot will happen. To be fair, a lot is already happening and the league is definitely getting better."

Some Germany fans are even calling on national team coach Hansi Flick to include the striker in the squad for the World Cup in Qatar. After all, the team is clearly lacking a true "number nine". However, Mukhtar is not a classic center forward, even though he makes scoring look easy at Nashville. The flexible attacker sometimes plays on the wing or in attacking midfield and is primarily deployed as a second striker.

Mukhtar knows that he is not at the top of Flick's list and is realistic about a possible call up for the national team. "After all, I have never been in the squad before. Will it be difficult? Yes. Is it out of the question? Definitely not," Mukhtar told Kicker. What if Flick gives him a call? "Then I will run to Qatar."