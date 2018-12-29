Hanover Airport shut down over drug-fueled security incident

A man high on cocaine and amphetamines caused a security incident that shut down Hanover Airport in central Germany for several hours on Saturday.

A silver BMW with Polish license plates entered through a passageway onto the tarmac around 3.30 p.m. local time (14:30 UTC) prompting a major federal police response and deployment of explosive teams.

Read more: Tightened security at French and German airports ahead of Christmas

All departures, arrivals canceled

A Hanover police spokesperson told DW that the man in his mid-20s drove out onto the runway and followed a plane from Greece's Aegean Airlines after it had landed. The car was stopped by federal police and the driver was detained.

All flights were suspended at the airport

The security breach led to the cancellation of all departures and arrivals as a precaution. Flights resumed several hours later, at about 8 p.m.

Hanover police said the driver had tested positive for cocaine and amphetamines. The car was searched and no dangerous items were found.

The incident comes as authorities tightened security before Christmas at some airports after receiving intelligence about a possible terror attack. Other tips involved possible extremists surveilling German airports.

cw/ng (AFP, dpa)