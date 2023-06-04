Fatal motorbike and bike crash at Hamburg Ironman triathlon

A fatal accident overshadowed the Ironman European championships triathlon event in Hamburg. A support motorcycle carrying a cameraman collided with a competitor on a bicycle, killing one person and injuring two.

A 70-year-old man was killed on Sunday in the northern German city of Hamburg, in an accident during the Ironman triathlon event in the city.

A motorcycle with a driver and a pillion rider operating a camera collided head on with a competitor on a bicycle early in the second leg of the race on bikes, Hamburg police said of the incident, which was also captured live on television.

The 70-year-old motorbike rider died at the scene of the crash. The 26-year-old triathlete sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital. And police said that the camera operator, a 50-year-old man, was suffering from shock and had also been taken to hospital.

The race continued after the early morning accident, which took place at 8:40 a.m. local time (0640 UTC/GMT), but public broadcaster ARD stopped its live coverage of the race, calling the decision a gesture of respect.

Police said it was "unavoidable" to cordon off the part of the course where the accident occurred. Competitors coming through the area immediately afterwards were forced to dismount their bikes and push their bikes past the scene on the embankment at the side of the road. Soon after that, a diversion to the course was set up instead.

A German Red Cross team took over offering counseling and other assistance to traumatized witnesses and first aid workers.

What is an Ironman triathlon event?

Ironman Triathlon long-distance races are arguably the sternest test of physical endurance in professional sports.

They involve three legs, a 2.4-mile (3.86-kilometer) swim — always in real waters with currents, not a pool — followed by a 112-mile bike ride and finally a marathon-distance run. Even the strongest competitors tend to need 8 hours or more to complete a course, although some routes with fewer punishing hills or calmer waters to swim in can be faster.

As a result the events usually start very early in the morning; Sunday's race in Hamburg had started at 6 a.m..

Police still seeking reasons for crash

The crash took place on a segment of road where riders were traveling in both directions simultaneously as part of the course's looping layout. Typically in these situations riders keep to one side of the road each, with the support motorbikes using an area in the middle of the road.

Police spokesman Curt Wenzel told ARD's regional TV partner NDR on Sunday that police were still trying to establish what caused the collision, noting that the site of the crash was a straight segment of road that, although narrow, should have been comparatively "unspectacular" compared to some other points on the route.

However, competitors and commentators had noted how cramped conditions were in places with two-way traffic.

Leading German competitor Jan Frodeno, who finished fourth in the race, was critical after crossing the finish line.

"It was incredibly narrow, a complete farce. I was right next to it and saw the bike shatter into what felt like a thousand pieces," Frodeno said. "I know that such things must always be covered by the media, but athletes' safety should come first."

Frodeno said he only learned on reaching the finish that the crash had been fatal.

A co-commentator on ARD television, former Ironman world champion Sebastian Kienle, had also complained shortly before the crash that "there are far too many motorbikes" among the competitors.

The race continued despite the accident. Defending champion Denis Chevrot of France won the men's event, ahead of Belgian Pieter Heemeryck and Dane Kristian Högenhaus.

The podium celebrations were canceled, however, and the planned after-party in the evening was also called off.

msh/nm (AFP, AP, dpa)