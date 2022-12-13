  1. Skip to content
Burg prison near Magdeburg
Image: Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/dpa/picture alliance
CrimeGermany

Halle terror attacker holds prison guards hostage

1 hour ago

German authorities launched an investigation after a far-right extremist who murdered two people in Halle in 2019 managed to take two prison guards hostage.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KrDd

The German Justice Ministry on Tuesday said right-wing extremist Stephan B. was overpowered by staff at Burg prison near Magdeburg after taking two employees there hostage.

Stephan B. was originally found guilty of two murders and more than 60 counts of attempted murder after a 2019 attack using homemade weapons on a synagogue in the city of Halle.

What happened at the prison?

State criminal police said the 30-year-old B. had taken two prison guards hostage at about 9 p.m. on Monday.

The perpetrator was overpowered by other prison staff, and B. was injured. The staff members were reportedly unhurt.

An investigation is underway into how the incident, which lasted about two hours, unfolded. Officials say they are investigating how the hostage taker was able to take the members of staff hostage.

The hostage-taking had prompted a large-scale police operation, with heavily armed police officers positioned in front of the prison.

The Halle attacker was sentenced to life imprisonment and subsequent preventive detention. He is serving his sentence in Burg prison, the largest and most modern maximum-security prison in the state of Saxony-Anhalt.

B. is reportedly considered an uncooperative and difficult inmate, having tried to escape from Halle prison in June 2020. During outdoor exercise, he climbed over a 3.4-meter (just over 11 foot) fence seeking a way out of the prison. He was recaptured after a short time.

Germany: Helping hand after Halle's attack

What was Stephan B. found guilty of?

The far-right extremist was found guilty of the Halle terror attack on October 9, 2019, which shocked Germany. Stephan B. had attempted to blast his way into the city's synagogue, where 51 people were observing Yom Kippur, but he failed largely because his arsenal of homemade firearms and explosives couldn't penetrate the locked outer gates.

In frustration, he shot dead two other people — 40-year-old passerby Jana L. and 20-year-old Kevin S., a painter eating his lunch in a nearby kebab shop — before firing at several police officers and other passersby as he made his escape. 

Despite driving past the police who had by then arrived at the synagogue, he was only detained 90 minutes later, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) outside the city.

He was found guilty at the end of his 26-day trial in December 2020, and showed no remorse in court . Judge Ursula Mertens noted the particular severity of the crimes, describing his murderous acts as "cowardly" and "cruel."

B. was not a member of any neo-Nazi terrorist cell, like the National Socialist Underground (NSU), and had not joined any extremist political group.

Instead, he was among a type of "lone" terrorist almost new to Germany until now: Young men radicalized by a globe-spanning internet community of often isolated individuals who communicate on unmoderated forums known as "imageboards."

rc/dj (dpa, AFP)

Sam Bankman-Fried

FTX: Bahamas announces arrest of founder Sam Bankman-Fried

Crime10 hours ago
Africa

Senegal and US flags in the foreground with a plane in the background at an airbase

US-Africa Leaders Summit: What are the stakes?

US-Africa Leaders Summit: What are the stakes?

Politics18 hours ago
Asia

A pregnant woman in India

India: Late-term abortion ruling highlights mothers' rights

India: Late-term abortion ruling highlights mothers' rights

Society20 hours ago
Germany

Many Ukrainian refugees are having difficulties finding a long-term accommodation in Germany.

Ukrainian refugees desperate for housing

Ukrainian refugees desperate for housing

Society21 hours ago02:27 min
Europe

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban walks past a row of EU flags at the Europa building in Brussels, Belgium, May 30, 2022

Hungary: What's Orban's problem with Ukraine?

Hungary: What's Orban's problem with Ukraine?

Politics22 hours ago
Middle East

Flags were set in March during the first Negev Summit attended by the US Secretary of State, alongside Foreign Ministers of Israel, Egypt, Bahrain, the UAE, and Morocco, in March 2022

Arab countries and Israel battle prejudices via education

Arab countries and Israel battle prejudices via education

PoliticsDecember 9, 2022
North America

Large circular machine at a nuclear reactor

Can nuclear fusion help fuel the world?

Can nuclear fusion help fuel the world?

Science18 hours ago
Latin America

Fans in the stands at the Argentina Netherlands game at the World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022: Argentina's 'barras bravas' bring the noise

World Cup 2022: Argentina's 'barras bravas' bring the noise

SoccerDecember 11, 2022
