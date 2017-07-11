Guilty plea at Malta hearing, 3 years after journalist's murder

Vincent Muscat declared himself guilty on Tuesday at a pre-trial hearing in Malta over the killing of anti-corruption journalist and blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Galizia was killed in a car bombing near her home village in October 2017.

Brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio, also accused of procurring, planting and detonating the bomb, remained silent despite Muscat's plea, "their faces betraying no expression," reported the Times of Malta (TM) newspaper.

Marc Sant, the lawyer for Muscat, also identified by TM as il-Kohhu, told the court his client wanted to register an admission. Asked by the judge Edwina Grima, Muscat replied twice: "Guilty."

May 2019: Protestors demanding justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia

Vince Muscat has been under arrest since December 2017. The other two accused stuck to non-guilty pleas.

Parallel arrests of trio

Another newspaper on the EU island nation, MaltaToday, reported that three further men, suspected of having supplied the bomb used, were arrested Tuesday in a police operation.

Both newspapers reported that Muscat's guilty plea Tuesday was understood to have resulted from an agreement with prosecutors to provide information in return for a reduced sentence.

Widespread protests, EU scrutiny

The 2017 bombing murder prompted sustained public protests across Malta and close scrutiny by the EU.

Another person accused of being an accomplice, businessman Yorgen Fenech, denied wrongdoing.

Muscat is not related to Joseph Muscat, Malta's former prime minister, who was in office when Caruana Galizia was killed.

ipj/aw (AFP, Reuters)