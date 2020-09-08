 Gucci’s 100 Years | Euromaxx - Lifestyle in Europe | DW | 26.11.2021

Euromaxx

Gucci’s 100 Years

Guccio Gucci founded his company in 1921 as a leather goods boutique in Florence. It grew into a world-famous fashion label. An American feature film tells the story of one tragic chapter. What is its recipe for success?

100 Jahre Gucci

 

Other topics on Euromaxx:

 

BdTD Frankreich Weihnachtsdeko in Paris

Christmas Decorations from around Europe

As Christmas approaches, European cities and department stores are putting up festive decorations and lights. Join us for a tour around London, Moscow and Paris.

 

Schottland: Der Jacobite Steam Train fährt über das Glenfinnan Viaduct

Scotland's Jacobite steam train

Join DW's Hannah Hummel on her wondrous Jacobite steam train trip though Scotland. The route will surely look familiar to Harry Potter fans.

 

 

Borschtsch

Food Secrets: Volga-style Russian Borscht

Borscht is a national dish in both Russia and Ukraine and an essential part of keeping toasty warm during the frosty winter months. Euromaxx reveals what to look out for when preparing Russia’s famous red-beet soup.

 

Köhler Köhlerei Holzkohleherstellung Bulgarien

Hendrik Welling learns how to produce charcoal

Charcoal burning is one of the oldest known human crafts, though barely practiced anymore. Join DW's Hendrik Welling as he learns how to make charcoal from scratch.

 

 

 

