Gucci’s 100 Years

Guccio Gucci founded his company in 1921 as a leather goods boutique in Florence. It grew into a world-famous fashion label. An American feature film tells the story of one tragic chapter. What is its recipe for success?
Other topics on Euromaxx:
Christmas Decorations from around Europe
As Christmas approaches, European cities and department stores are putting up festive decorations and lights. Join us for a tour around London, Moscow and Paris.
Scotland's Jacobite steam train
Join DW's Hannah Hummel on her wondrous Jacobite steam train trip though Scotland. The route will surely look familiar to Harry Potter fans.
Food Secrets: Volga-style Russian Borscht
Borscht is a national dish in both Russia and Ukraine and an essential part of keeping toasty warm during the frosty winter months. Euromaxx reveals what to look out for when preparing Russia’s famous red-beet soup.
Hendrik Welling learns how to produce charcoal
Charcoal burning is one of the oldest known human crafts, though barely practiced anymore. Join DW's Hendrik Welling as he learns how to make charcoal from scratch.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 30.11.2021 – 04:30 UTC
SAT 30.11.2021 – 13:30 UTC
SUN 31.11.2021 – 01:30 UTC
SUN 31.11.2021 – 06:30 UTC
SUN 31.11.2021 – 17:30 UTC
MON 01.11.2021 – 00:02 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
SUN 31.11.2021 – 06:30 UTC
Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3