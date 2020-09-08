Gucci’s 100 Years

Other topics on Euromaxx:

Christmas Decorations from around Europe

As Christmas approaches, European cities and department stores are putting up festive decorations and lights. Join us for a tour around London, Moscow and Paris.

Scotland's Jacobite steam train

Join DW's Hannah Hummel on her wondrous Jacobite steam train trip though Scotland. The route will surely look familiar to Harry Potter fans.

Food Secrets: Volga-style Russian Borscht

Borscht is a national dish in both Russia and Ukraine and an essential part of keeping toasty warm during the frosty winter months. Euromaxx reveals what to look out for when preparing Russia’s famous red-beet soup.

Hendrik Welling learns how to produce charcoal

Charcoal burning is one of the oldest known human crafts, though barely practiced anymore. Join DW's Hendrik Welling as he learns how to make charcoal from scratch.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 30.11.2021 – 04:30 UTC

SAT 30.11.2021 – 13:30 UTC

SUN 31.11.2021 – 01:30 UTC

SUN 31.11.2021 – 06:30 UTC

SUN 31.11.2021 – 17:30 UTC

MON 01.11.2021 – 00:02 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SUN 31.11.2021 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3