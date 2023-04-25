  1. Skip to content
Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei giving a speech with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen next to him
President Alejandro Giammattei is visiting Taiwan for four days after his Taiwanese counterpart was in Guatemala at the beginning of the monthImage: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/REUTERS
PoliticsGuatemala

Guatemala vows to be 'solid diplomatic ally' to Taiwan

30 minutes ago

The Central American country is one of just 13 that still recognizes Taiwan and not mainland China. Beijing said president Alejandro Giammattei's siding with Taipei has "led to a dead end."

https://p.dw.com/p/4QXBG

President Alejandro Giammattei of Guatemala — one of the few countries left that recognizes Taiwan over China — met with his Taiwanese counterpart Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday.

Giammattei was welcomed with military honors and a banquet a day after arriving for his four-day trip.

The Guatemalan president called the two "brotherly countries" important allies. Neighboring Honduras broke off its ties with Taipei last month and recognized Beijing.

"I want everyone to trust that Guatemala will continue to be a solid, diplomatic ally to the Republic of Taiwan and will continue to deepen cooperation in all areas," he said, referring to the island as the Republic of Taiwan rather than its official name the Republic of China — as opposed to the People's Republic of China, claimed by Beijing.

Giammattei angers China

President Tsai traveled to Guatemala and Belize in April, two of the only 13 countries that maintain official diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

Beijing considers the island part of its territory and has vowed to take control, with force if necessary.

It also refuses official diplomatic ties with countries that recognize Taiwan. Some countries, like the US, maintain official diplomatic ties with Beijing but also have an informal presence on the island of Taiwan.

A Chinese Foreign Minister spokeswoman, Mao Ning, said from Beijing that "the one-China principle is a universal consensus" and "the agenda to conclude with Taiwan has led to a dead end."

"We advise the Giammattei government not to take the side of the evildoer," she added.

Tensions remain high between China and Taiwan

Taiwan losing its allies

Giammattei spoke at Taiwan's parliament after his welcoming ceremony. His support was warmly welcomed.

Lawmakers gave a standing ovation when he ended by saying "Long live Taiwan: free, sovereign and independent."

Tsai presented him with the Order of Brilliant Jade to recognize the two countries' cooperation in the fields of economy, health, culture and education.

Nine former allies of Taiwan have cut their ties since Tsai took office. She has taken a much more pro-independence stance than her predecessor, angering Beijing, which in turn used economic incentives to lure away Taiwan's remaining supporters.

ab/jcg (Reuters, dpa)

