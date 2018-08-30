 Greek ferry sailors launch 24-hour strike, halting boats | News | DW | 02.09.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Greek ferry sailors launch 24-hour strike, halting boats

After eight years of salary freeze, sailors on Greece's ferries have called a 24-hour strike. The stoppage comes at the end of the busy summer holiday season.

A ferry in Greece

Greek sailors announced plans to walk off the job for 24 hours on Monday after employers rejected their demand for a 5 percent pay rise.

The federation of Greek seamen said in a statement there would be no ferries operating in the Aegean or Ionian seas, where a number of islands rely on sea transport.

Ferry workers were subject to an eight-year pay freeze under Greece's international bailout program, which ended last month. To avoid bankruptcy, the country took on rescue loans worth €260 billion ($300 billion) that were tied to austerity measures and spending cuts.

Read more:Greece: Alexis Tsipras hails 'new era' after debt crisis

  • A Greek flag flies next to a statue of the ancient Greek goddess Athena

    The Greek debt crisis: A brief history

    Greek crisis takes form

    On the heels of a global financial crisis, Greece's then-prime minister, George Papandreou, revealed in 2009 that the budget deficit was over 12 percent, double what it was previously thought. It was later revised to 15 percent, far exceeding the eurozone's 3-percent limit. The revelation prompted credit rating agencies to downgrade Greece's status, making it hard for Athens to get financial help.

  • Anti-austerity protesters throw petrol bombs at riot police officers

    The Greek debt crisis: A brief history

    Austerity sparks unrest

    In a bid to help Athens out, the EU and IMF agreed to bailout Greece in 2010. The program required austerity measures to cut the budget deficit, a move that didn't sit well with many Greeks. In response, anti-austerity protesters organized nationwide strikes and demonstrations to protest the measures and, at times, clashed with police. Mass protests took off in 2011 and continued for years.

  • A homeless man sleeps on the streets of Athens

    The Greek debt crisis: A brief history

    Rise of the fringe

    Resentful of growing unemployment and poverty, a majority of Greeks in 2012 voted for fringe parties that opposed the bailout and the austerity measures that came with it. The first election resulted in no clear winner and set the stage for another vote. After the second election, the center-right New Democracy was tasked with forming a new government. The party was committed to the bailout.

  • Former Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis talks to reporters

    The Greek debt crisis: A brief history

    Crash course

    In 2015, Greeks handed the left-wing Syriza party an anti-austerity mandate in snap elections, putting Athens on a crash course with Brussels. In June, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras controversially announced a referendum on EU bailout terms. On June 30, Greece became the first developed economy in the world to default on an IMF bailout. Athens imposed capital controls to stop capital flight.

  • A woman holds a placard imploring Greeks to vote in favor of an EU bailout program

    The Greek debt crisis: A brief history

    Turning point

    The bailout referendum resulted in a rejection of EU terms, with 61 percent voting against a new rescue program. But that didn't stop Tsipris' government from agreeing to new terms with Brussels after Greece's then-Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis stepped down. It allowed Greece to avert an exit from the eurozone and paved the way for a new bailout program amounting to €86 million ($98 million).

  • A 1 Euro coin on a map of Greece

    The Greek debt crisis: A brief history

    Road to recovery

    As part of the 2015 bailout program, Greece adopted economic reforms, including cutting public spending and privatizing state assets. Two years later, the IMF urged Brussels to ease its bailout program terms and provide extensive debt relief, describing Greece's debt as unsustainable. In order to help Greece meets its bailout terms, Tsipras agreed to extend tax and pension reforms.

  • Billboard that reads: Europe without Greece is like a party without drugs.

    The Greek debt crisis: A brief history

    End of an era?

    In August 2018, Greece officially exited its bailout program, with EU officials calling it the "beginning of a new chapter." EU Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Greeks "may not feel that their situation has yet improved much," but the EU would continue "to work with you and for you." However, with high unemployment and rampant poverty, some observers have cast doubt on the bailout's success.

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV


The seamen's union launched the stoppage after bosses responded to their request for a 5 percent salary rise by offering a 1 percent increase this year, followed by another 1 percent bump from next June.

Greek radio reported that last-ditch talks aimed to avert the strike collapsed on Sunday.

Tourists unlikely to be stranded

Although the European summer holiday season is winding down, the Greek islands still attract a significant number of visitors in early September. It's also a time when many Greeks are returning to cities on the mainland after a vacation on the islands.

Read moreGreece hopes for better times as it exits EU bailout program

Authorities said they did not expect many tourists to be stranded, however, as shipping companies did not sell tickets for Monday and had already informed travelers last week of the possibility of a walkout. Ferry operators also scheduled extra trips on Sunday to meet demand.

Watch video 02:49
Now live
02:49 mins.

After eight years of cuts, Greek society shows wear

nm/aw (AFP, AP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Greece ends EU aid dependency as bailout formally ends

Germany's Finance Minister Olaf Scholz called the Greek bailout a success and a sign of EU solidarity. But the country still faces decades of debt repayment and economic recovery. (20.08.2018)  

Opinion: Post-austerity, Greece gets a second chance

The EU lent Greece the funds to keep it from bankruptcy. Austerity was a harsh process that was often unfair — but lenders saw no real alternative. Tuesday marks the start of a new experiment, DW's Bernd Riegert writes. (20.08.2018)  

Greece: Alexis Tsipras hails 'new era' after debt crisis

The Greek prime minister has described a "day of redemption" after his country's bailout program officially ended. Greece's debt crisis was characterized by austerity, high unemployment and rampant poverty. (21.08.2018)  

Greece hopes for better times as it exits EU bailout program

From now on Greece will manage without an EU safety net. After eight years of aid, the financially troubled country appears to be on the road to recovery. Yannis Papadimitriou reports. (20.08.2018)  

Greek anti-austerity strike hits media, ferries

Greek ferry workers and journalists have begun a strike to protest at a new austerity package to be put to a parliamentary vote this week. Islands without an airport will be effectively cut off from the mainland. (16.05.2017)  

The Greek debt crisis: A brief history

For years, Greece has struggled under crushing debt. From referendums on EU and IMF bailout terms to the rise of the anti-austerity left, DW explores key moments in the debt crisis and how Athens averted a eurozone exit. (20.08.2018)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Signup for DW's daily newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Greece standing on its own two feet  

After eight years of cuts, Greek society shows wear  

Related content

Griechenland Finanzkrise l EU-Rettungspaket

Inside Europe: Greece's bailout program ends 24.08.2018

Eight years ago Greece was on the brink of bankruptcy. The EU and IMF agreed to bailout Greece to the tune of 300 billion euros in exchange for tough austerity measures. During the week, Greece formally ended its bailout program. That means it no longer depends on international aid funds. Keith Walker speaks to Adriano Bosoni, Senior Europe Analyst at geopolitical intelligence firm Stratfor.com.

Parlamentswahlen in Griechenland

Greece: Alexis Tsipras hails 'new era' after debt crisis 21.08.2018

The Greek prime minister has described a "day of redemption" after his country's bailout program officially ended. Greece's debt crisis was characterized by austerity, high unemployment and rampant poverty.

Armut Griechenland

Opinion: Post-austerity, Greece gets a second chance 20.08.2018

The EU lent Greece the funds to keep it from bankruptcy. Austerity was a harsh process that was often unfair — but lenders saw no real alternative. Tuesday marks the start of a new experiment, DW's Bernd Riegert writes.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 