Greece: Alexis Tsipras hails 'new era' after debt crisis

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Tuesday said his country has once again taken control of its destiny following nearly a decade of austerity measures tied to rescue programs.

"Today is a day of redemption, but it is also the start of a new era," said Tsipras in a televised speech. "The bailouts of recession, austerity and social desertification are finally over."

Speaking from the island of Ithaca, Tsipras said Greece had gone through a "modern-day Odyssey" during the debt crisis, a reference to the tale of Odysseus, who struggled through a 10-year voyage after the Trojan War to return home to Ithaca.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said Greeks "will not let oblivion mislead us" after years of austerity

Years of crisis

Over the past eight years, Greece took on loans worth €260 billion ($300 billion) to avoid bankruptcy. However, the bailout loans were tied to austerity measures aimed at decreasing Greece's budget deficit.

Resentful of growing unemployment and rampant poverty, the majority of Greeks blamed austerity measures for deteriorating social security. In 2015, Greeks voted Tsipras' left wing Syriza party into power with an anti-austerity mandate.

However, Tsipras has since seen his approval rating plummet, most notably after moving forward with a third bailout plan despite an overwhelming "No" vote during a referendum on the EU's terms.

The Greek debt crisis: A brief history Greek crisis takes form On the heels of a global financial crisis, Greece's then-prime minister, George Papandreou, revealed in 2009 that the budget deficit was over 12 percent, double what it was previously thought. It was later revised to 15 percent, far exceeding the eurozone's 3-percent limit. The revelation prompted credit rating agencies to downgrade Greece's status, making it hard for Athens to get financial help.

The Greek debt crisis: A brief history Austerity sparks unrest In a bid to help Athens out, the EU and IMF agreed to bailout Greece in 2010. The program required austerity measures to cut the budget deficit, a move that didn't sit well with many Greeks. In response, anti-austerity protesters organized nationwide strikes and demonstrations to protest the measures and, at times, clashed with police. Mass protests took off in 2011 and continued for years.

The Greek debt crisis: A brief history Rise of the fringe Resentful of growing unemployment and poverty, a majority of Greeks in 2012 voted for fringe parties that opposed the bailout and the austerity measures that came with it. The first election resulted in no clear winner and set the stage for another vote. After the second election, the center-right New Democracy was tasked with forming a new government. The party was committed to the bailout.

The Greek debt crisis: A brief history Crash course In 2015, Greeks handed the left-wing Syriza party an anti-austerity mandate in snap elections, putting Athens on a crash course with Brussels. In June, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras controversially announced a referendum on EU bailout terms. On June 30, Greece became the first developed economy in the world to default on an IMF bailout. Athens imposed capital controls to stop capital flight.

The Greek debt crisis: A brief history Turning point The bailout referendum resulted in a rejection of EU terms, with 61 percent voting against a new rescue program. But that didn't stop Tsipris' government from agreeing to new terms with Brussels after Greece's then-Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis stepped down. It allowed Greece to avert an exit from the eurozone and paved the way for a new bailout program amounting to €86 million ($98 million).

The Greek debt crisis: A brief history Road to recovery As part of the 2015 bailout program, Greece adopted economic reforms, including cutting public spending and privatizing state assets. Two years later, the IMF urged Brussels to ease its bailout program terms and provide extensive debt relief, describing Greece's debt as unsustainable. In order to help Greece meets its bailout terms, Tsipras agreed to extend tax and pension reforms.

The Greek debt crisis: A brief history End of an era? In August 2018, Greece officially exited its bailout program, with EU officials calling it the "beginning of a new chapter." EU Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Greeks "may not feel that their situation has yet improved much," but the EU would continue "to work with you and for you." However, with high unemployment and rampant poverty, some observers have cast doubt on the bailout's success. Author: Lewis Sanders IV



End of an era?

On Monday, Greece officially exited its bailout program, effectively ending years of leaning on international creditors to service its debt.

Invoking Odysseus' tale once more, Tsipras said on Tuesday that the end of the bailout didn't necessarily mean Greece was in the clear.

"We must remember that the return to Ithaca is not the end of the adventure," Tsipras said.

