 Greece: Alexis Tsipras hails ′new era′ after debt crisis | News | DW | 21.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Greece: Alexis Tsipras hails 'new era' after debt crisis

The Greek prime minister has described a "day of redemption" after his country's bailout program officially ended. Greece's debt crisis was characterized by austerity, high unemployment and rampant poverty.

The EU and Greek flag billow in the wind while the Parthenon temple is seen in the background

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Tuesday said his country has once again taken control of its destiny following nearly a decade of austerity measures tied to rescue programs.

"Today is a day of redemption, but it is also the start of a new era," said Tsipras in a televised speech. "The bailouts of recession, austerity and social desertification are finally over."

Speaking from the island of Ithaca, Tsipras said Greece had gone through a "modern-day Odyssey" during the debt crisis, a reference to the tale of Odysseus, who struggled through a 10-year voyage after the Trojan War to return home to Ithaca.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said Greeks "will not let oblivion mislead us" after years of austerity

Years of crisis

Over the past eight years, Greece took on loans worth €260 billion ($300 billion) to avoid bankruptcy. However, the bailout loans were tied to austerity measures aimed at decreasing Greece's budget deficit.

Resentful of growing unemployment and rampant poverty, the majority of Greeks blamed austerity measures for deteriorating social security. In 2015, Greeks voted Tsipras' left wing Syriza party into power with an anti-austerity mandate.

However, Tsipras has since seen his approval rating plummet, most notably after moving forward with a third bailout plan despite an overwhelming "No" vote during a referendum on the EU's terms.

  • A Greek flag flies next to a statue of the ancient Greek goddess Athena

    The Greek debt crisis: A brief history

    Greek crisis takes form

    On the heels of a global financial crisis, Greece's then-prime minister, George Papandreou, revealed in 2009 that the budget deficit was over 12 percent, double what it was previously thought. It was later revised to 15 percent, far exceeding the eurozone's 3-percent limit. The revelation prompted credit rating agencies to downgrade Greece's status, making it hard for Athens to get financial help.

  • Anti-austerity protesters throw petrol bombs at riot police officers

    The Greek debt crisis: A brief history

    Austerity sparks unrest

    In a bid to help Athens out, the EU and IMF agreed to bailout Greece in 2010. The program required austerity measures to cut the budget deficit, a move that didn't sit well with many Greeks. In response, anti-austerity protesters organized nationwide strikes and demonstrations to protest the measures and, at times, clashed with police. Mass protests took off in 2011 and continued for years.

  • A homeless man sleeps on the streets of Athens

    The Greek debt crisis: A brief history

    Rise of the fringe

    Resentful of growing unemployment and poverty, a majority of Greeks in 2012 voted for fringe parties that opposed the bailout and the austerity measures that came with it. The first election resulted in no clear winner and set the stage for another vote. After the second election, the center-right New Democracy was tasked with forming a new government. The party was committed to the bailout.

  • Former Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis talks to reporters

    The Greek debt crisis: A brief history

    Crash course

    In 2015, Greeks handed the left-wing Syriza party an anti-austerity mandate in snap elections, putting Athens on a crash course with Brussels. In June, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras controversially announced a referendum on EU bailout terms. On June 30, Greece became the first developed economy in the world to default on an IMF bailout. Athens imposed capital controls to stop capital flight.

  • A woman holds a placard imploring Greeks to vote in favor of an EU bailout program

    The Greek debt crisis: A brief history

    Turning point

    The bailout referendum resulted in a rejection of EU terms, with 61 percent voting against a new rescue program. But that didn't stop Tsipris' government from agreeing to new terms with Brussels after Greece's then-Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis stepped down. It allowed Greece to avert an exit from the eurozone and paved the way for a new bailout program amounting to €86 million ($98 million).

  • A 1 Euro coin on a map of Greece

    The Greek debt crisis: A brief history

    Road to recovery

    As part of the 2015 bailout program, Greece adopted economic reforms, including cutting public spending and privatizing state assets. Two years later, the IMF urged Brussels to ease its bailout program terms and provide extensive debt relief, describing Greece's debt as unsustainable. In order to help Greece meets its bailout terms, Tsipras agreed to extend tax and pension reforms.

  • Billboard that reads: Europe without Greece is like a party without drugs.

    The Greek debt crisis: A brief history

    End of an era?

    In August 2018, Greece officially exited its bailout program, with EU officials calling it the "beginning of a new chapter." EU Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Greeks "may not feel that their situation has yet improved much," but the EU would continue "to work with you and for you." However, with high unemployment and rampant poverty, some observers have cast doubt on the bailout's success.

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV


End of an era?

On Monday, Greece officially exited its bailout program, effectively ending years of leaning on international creditors to service its debt.

Invoking Odysseus' tale once more, Tsipras said on Tuesday that the end of the bailout didn't necessarily mean Greece was in the clear.

"We must remember that the return to Ithaca is not the end of the adventure," Tsipras said.

Watch video 02:49
Now live
02:49 mins.

After eight years of cuts, Greek society shows wear

ls/rt (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Greece hopes for better times as it exits EU bailout program

From now on Greece will manage without an EU safety net. After eight years of aid, the financially troubled country appears to be on the road to recovery. Yannis Papadimitriou reports. (20.08.2018)  

Greece 'opening a new chapter' as it emerges from bailout

EU officials have praised Greece as it emerges from the biggest bailout in economic history. But is it a cause for celebration for the Greek people? DW put that question to EU Economy Commissioner Pierre Moscovici. (20.08.2018)  

Greece exits bailout: Is the Greek economy strong enough?

Greece will exit its stability program on Monday. How has the Greek economy developed since austerity was imposed in 2010? And is Greece prepared to meet the budgetary targets? A data analysis provides answers. (19.08.2018)  

Greeks stuck in lousy, part-time jobs as government claims success

Greece's once record jobless rate of 27 percent may have dropped seven points since the start of the financial crisis, but nearly six in 10 people are stuck in a market dominated by part-time, on-and-off jobs. (19.01.2018)  

Greece ends EU aid dependency as bailout formally ends

Germany's Finance Minister Olaf Scholz called the Greek bailout a success and a sign of EU solidarity. But the country still faces decades of debt repayment and economic recovery. (20.08.2018)  

The Greek debt crisis: A brief history

For years, Greece has struggled under crushing debt. From referendums on EU and IMF bailout terms to the rise of the anti-austerity left, DW explores key moments in the debt crisis and how Athens averted a eurozone exit. (20.08.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

After eight years of cuts, Greek society shows wear  

Related content

Griechenland Finanzkrise l EU-Rettungspaket

The Greek debt crisis: A brief history 20.08.2018

For years, Greece has struggled under crushing debt. From referendums on EU and IMF bailout terms to the rise of the anti-austerity left, DW explores key moments in the debt crisis and how Athens averted a eurozone exit.

Greece standing on its own two feet 20.08.2018

After years in crisis and austerity, Greece will exit the stability program on August 20th. no more cash injections or bailout funds. That's the Greek government's goal.

Griechenland Flagge vor dem Parlament

A timeline of Greece's long road to recovery 17.08.2018

On Monday, Greece exits the third and final bailout program of a nine-year debt crisis that has chopped around a quarter off the country's economy. DW looks back at key moments from Greece's traumatic decade.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 