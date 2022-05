Zakynthos

One of the most iconic Greek island photos involves Navagio Beach on the Ionian island of Zakynthos, aka Zante — it has a shipwreck from the 1980s and can only be reached by boat due to its high cliffs. Parts of the island are popular with young partygoers, especially in the area of Laganos. Yet, there is also an abundance of wildlife and quieter villages such as Agalas, Gyri and Maries.